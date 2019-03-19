back

Meet Chennai’s Million Dollar Piano Prodigy

This 13-year-old piano prodigy bagged a $1 million prize at an American talent contest. He then performed blindfolded at the Ellen DeGeneres Show. The way things are going Chennai’s Lydian Nadhaswaram may well fulfil his dream of playing Moonlight Sonata on the moon one day. 🎹🎵🌙

03/19/2019 3:04 PM
  • 353.2k
  • 189

111 comments

  • Bhanu C.
    08/15/2019 01:02

    He is a God!!!, not anything less.

  • Ramesh R.
    04/20/2019 17:11

    Super

  • Akshay K.
    04/18/2019 21:05

    👌

  • Shaik I.
    04/18/2019 05:51

    Talent is beyond imagination..

  • Tithi R.
    04/17/2019 06:58

    this I was talking about

  • Ranjini H.
    04/17/2019 04:03

    He has already performed the Moonlight Sonata on the show that he won. God bless this child prodigy!!

  • Ajay V.
    04/16/2019 16:25

    Lydian dominance!

  • Alin
    04/16/2019 04:46

    krithuta kaatu

  • Karthik O.
    04/15/2019 20:51

    He's from AR's KM conservatory...... (Y) :)

  • Raja P.
    04/15/2019 17:10

    The amazing bay*********

  • Bhadresh D.
    04/15/2019 16:59

    Very good

  • Chimi N.
    04/14/2019 14:56

    Super tambi. That’s how I applaud you little boy.

  • Aamir M.
    04/14/2019 10:00

    https://youtu.be/Be1io66tWhI

  • Vaghela S.
    04/14/2019 04:41

    સરસ

  • Pinkesh P.
    04/13/2019 18:09

    .ok mb icvjonjuohuhu9uyovy by vying givy8 block by ugh mn km bihiyfk ug kucjv LBJ cmh CG ukijjt

  • Mahesh E.
    04/13/2019 04:37

    be like: pilladivira nuvvu 🤣

  • AP P.
    04/12/2019 17:04

    Bas tum bahot safal ho yahi duva hai rabse

  • AP P.
    04/12/2019 17:04

    Congrats brother

  • Harshinee R.
    04/11/2019 14:34

    will you look at the song selection?

  • Sumedh K.
    04/11/2019 13:12

    Dimash let him win it