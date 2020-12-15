back

Meet Dharmendra: The He-Man Of Bollywood

The starry-eyed kid from rural Punjab came to the city of dreams to make a career in the movies. He not only succeeded in doing so but he even built a movie empire that launched the careers of successive generations of his family. He turns 85 years old today.

08/12/2020 2:20 PMupdated: 08/12/2020 2:22 PM
  • 269.4K
  • 95

Portraits

78 comments

  • Dayashanker N.
    a day

    Love your acting daharm ji paji

  • Hemant R.
    15/12/2020 11:11

    Dharmendra sir my favorite hero 💗❤️

  • Nandu C.
    15/12/2020 08:32

    very nice my favorite hero dharamji

  • Gary S.
    14/12/2020 12:39

    Most coward family all life pretend son of punjab. Now sold their dignity.

  • Amit G.
    13/12/2020 21:38

    Love your acting paaji

  • Munu M.
    13/12/2020 17:59

    Suck ur p or v faltu upload

  • Ranjit S.
    13/12/2020 15:05

    He man of india

  • Ashin T.
    13/12/2020 06:16

    Lots of love dharm sir ..love from nepal

  • Aryan A.
    13/12/2020 04:20

    👍

  • Baldeep S.
    12/12/2020 22:51

    He man 😂 more like she man

  • Archana C.
    12/12/2020 05:53

    But the farmer bill is right which is misinterpreted by greedy middlemen.

  • JJ G.
    12/12/2020 04:52

    He-man got no balls to support kissan (farmer's) from punjab because his balls hold by Hema Malini.

  • Mohd H.
    11/12/2020 14:58

    Good family 🤲🤲🤲⚔️🇮🇳⚔️🥰

  • Mohd H.
    11/12/2020 14:54

    Mashallah bro 🤲🤲🤲⚔️🇮🇳⚔️👍

  • Amarvind S.
    11/12/2020 13:18

    So his greatest achievement is nepotism 😂

  • Usman K.
    11/12/2020 08:03

    He is a legendary superstar of Indian cinema

  • Radha M.
    11/12/2020 07:11

    Happy birthday to you sir god blessing do enjoyed your special day god fan from Trinidad and Tobago

  • Godwin F.
    11/12/2020 05:36

    Happy birthday sir dramendra

  • AShyala S.
    11/12/2020 04:53

    Loved watching his movies and so sunny and Bobby.Very handsome and talented.

  • Herbert P.
    11/12/2020 04:14

    He converted to Islam just to get married. And now this family embraces all the cheap behavior by BJP about love jihad etc. Also not a single support for Punjabi farmers, only one stupid statement by Sunny after making movies as a Sardar

