Meet Dhruv Rathee, YouTube Star and Modi Critic
Brut India spoke to Dhruv Rathee. The 23-year-old has amassed more than half a million subscribers on YouTube doing political videos, many criticising the Narendra Modi-led administration.
06/27/2018 3:44 PM
1276 comments
Rajesh K.04/08/2019 23:39
Dhruv Rathe certified Raja Harish Chander and the certificate issued by 10 Janpath.
Hitesh T.04/07/2019 20:35
He's fake guy handler of mahagathbandhan
Kapil S.01/21/2019 08:03
https://youtu.be/51mWTYHcbOw
Brij G.10/02/2018 21:31
modi modi modi modi modi, have u ever fall asleep without even naming modi.
Brij G.10/02/2018 21:22
ये खुद AAP IIT CELL का है, चूतिया
Shiva P.08/28/2018 12:25
As I'm 20five yrs men.. At this stage Our mind needs more energy and positivity towards our self and for the society where we live in.. If we see the news in TV or fb news feed ... Good is less nd bad is more... Sumtime I felt where we r living... Its not like I'm doing nothing in day to day life dats y I feel like so...as you making vdos in you tube... I want you to make video abt the sikkim as well... Cuz to understand the depth about the things I guess it is not possible to common people like me... If it is possible I would be grateful to you sir.... Lastly I prefer to watch the video dat contain truth.. Dedication.. Ideas... Logic and motivation... daily use..
Mohit K.08/19/2018 07:37
Chutia😂😂😂
PJ R.08/01/2018 17:27
Your cute hearted true Indian!
Ansh H.07/25/2018 11:35
I heartily appreciate his work. There are a very few Liberals left in our country. I am not in a support of Congress or any other Political party. But i do appreciate people who have vision and think out of the box. Respect, man ❤
Sudhir M.07/19/2018 11:08
Totally agree dis is a country of blind bhakts. N it must b stopped
Agam K.07/11/2018 16:02
I still think that Modi is far better than manmohan singh and Rahul gandhi.
Shardul K.07/11/2018 14:22
good 1 man... i really like the way he talks... straight up no bullshit... wat to go man...
Abu U.07/11/2018 14:12
Make videos on kashmir also plz
Ahmed R.07/11/2018 14:12
Hes grt guy....
Abu U.07/11/2018 14:12
Keep it up bro
Shreyash D.07/11/2018 11:47
Cpm ke aadmi
Shreyash D.07/11/2018 11:47
Chal be
Yashwant S.07/11/2018 09:18
भारत मे होते तो अभी तक जेल भर दिया होता इनको,
Vivek R.07/11/2018 09:14
Oh! this guy's videos will be funded in crores by AAP n Congress..... ! Ppl who believe in him .*2 min of silence* to 'em😑😔😂😂
Arshid H.07/11/2018 08:44
Great work.keep it up man.