Meet Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran stars in the movie ‘Yesterday’, which pays tribute to the songs by The Beatles. Here's how the musician went from busking on the streets to being one of the top music artists of the world. 👨🦰🎸
08/17/2019 8:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:57 PM
6 comments
Cindy M.08/23/2019 00:50
I love Ed Sheeran!
Swati C.08/17/2019 15:51
His songs and music are good to hear.
Sangeeta S.08/17/2019 14:45
It was a brilliant film.
Yash J.08/17/2019 13:11
bda admi 1 din m nh boht mehant karni pdti up nd down life ke part hai 🤘
Parth G.08/17/2019 13:04
see
Sufia W.08/17/2019 11:11
One of his best song is photograph... 😊