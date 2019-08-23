back

Meet Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran stars in the movie ‘Yesterday’, which pays tribute to the songs by The Beatles. Here's how the musician went from busking on the streets to being one of the top music artists of the world. 👨‍🦰🎸

08/17/2019 8:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:57 PM
  • 17.2k
  • 7

And even more

  1. 5:44

    Shruti Haasan On Plastic Surgery, Pandemic and People

  2. 4:43

    When Diljit Dosanjh “Clashed” With Alexa

  3. 2:19

    MahatmAuction

  4. 1:50

    Remembering Dr Abdul Kalam, India's 'Missile Man'

  5. 1:28

    22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test

  6. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

6 comments

  • Cindy M.
    08/23/2019 00:50

    I love Ed Sheeran!

  • Swati C.
    08/17/2019 15:51

    His songs and music are good to hear.

  • Sangeeta S.
    08/17/2019 14:45

    It was a brilliant film.

  • Yash J.
    08/17/2019 13:11

    bda admi 1 din m nh boht mehant karni pdti up nd down life ke part hai 🤘

  • Parth G.
    08/17/2019 13:04

    see

  • Sufia W.
    08/17/2019 11:11

    One of his best song is photograph... 😊

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.