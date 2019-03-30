back

Meet Emilia Clarke

You might know her as Daenerys in Game of Thrones. But Emilia Clarke is also an advocate for gender equality — with a surprising India connection. 🐉👏

03/30/2019 7:04 AM
  • 374.2k
  • 214

Portraits

  1. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  2. Meet Uddhav Thackeray

  3. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  4. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  5. Meet Dushyant Chautala, The Deputy CM of Haryana

  6. Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

107 comments

  • Geeta S.
    04/30/2019 18:21

    Beautiful woman

  • Khan I.
    04/27/2019 02:13

    Love you dragon mother

  • Hafsha Z.
    04/26/2019 21:07

    thought u would like this!

  • Hardik Y.
    04/26/2019 08:58

    Love u mother of dragon

  • আমি অ.
    04/25/2019 07:03

    dekh eta😏

  • Purnendu M.
    04/24/2019 15:59

    stay away from a feminist.. they will teach u how to be badass not a strong woman....

  • Afroj A.
    04/24/2019 12:43

    💖💖

  • Kallappa G.
    04/24/2019 08:17

    I just want to say about her that she is an Iron lady with great skills.

  • Faiz S.
    04/23/2019 22:20

    https://youtu.be/EZy7s3rBlPo never wanted to leave

  • Antony C.
    04/23/2019 19:58

    khaleesi uyir❤️

  • Sushil D.
    04/23/2019 10:14

    Nephew banger!😁 jokes apart she's my favourite tv star

  • Navdeep S.
    04/22/2019 17:51

    😍😍❤❤

  • Abu R.
    04/22/2019 11:00

    Very nice u

  • Sadik A.
    04/21/2019 07:15

    I think her fluency is very good in English

  • Suryadev A.
    04/20/2019 20:09

    Your eyes and smile are soo innocent...and make me crazy

  • Suryadev A.
    04/20/2019 20:06

    Love u khelesy...

  • துளசி
    04/20/2019 17:53

    கலீசி..😍😍😍

  • Altair I.
    04/19/2019 13:41

    WHY IS THIS SHITTY SERIES IN MY RECOMMENDATION

  • Altair I.
    04/19/2019 06:51

    NO ONE CARES

  • Rishabh P.
    04/19/2019 05:39

    Fool Indian pages