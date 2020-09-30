back

Meet Eshna Kutty: The Hula Hoop Girl

You’ve probably seen her dancing away in a saree. For Brut, Eshna Kutty speaks about how you can shed insecurities, if you just know how to go with the flow. 💃

30/09/2020 4:27 PM
  • 134.3k
  • 40

32 comments

  • Rani C.
    5 hours

    Your dance is too good...but the way you wrapped saree is too worst

  • Ujjwal M.
    7 hours

    Overnight fame is most likely to evaporate overnight.

  • Sundhara R.
    7 hours

    Absolutely class in traditional ethnic wear though its risky..falling down...but just as a butterfly you kept moving so confident... heavenly blessed

  • Deepa M.
    7 hours

    Hey Eshna u r amazing...crazy abt you

  • Shubham S.
    8 hours

    Wow........ Amazing ❤️👍

  • Arjun P.
    9 hours

    Bc chudail dance

  • Pinky K.
    9 hours

    ❤️❤️

  • Mahmood S.
    10 hours

    Great

  • Prince S.
    15 hours

    Outstanding performance....

  • Poornima S.
    16 hours

    https://youtu.be/BWMVJFUnNhM

  • Vijay K.
    16 hours

    Unfollowed this stupid page now.

  • Surinder M.
    17 hours

    The Graceful Movements Heightened By The A T T I R E ; SHE HOOLA - HOOPS tO C O N Q U E R !!

  • Debjani G.
    18 hours

    Excellent

  • Springdale V.
    18 hours

    Very nice performance..

  • Anisha M.
    19 hours

    Loved it ❤️

  • Oz A.
    19 hours

    She not only hoops awesomely, but speaks like a cool dude... All the best girl.... 🙏

  • Raj M.
    20 hours

    Hey!!! Love to ur hair style haha Amazing..

  • Jayashree K.
    20 hours

    Great Eshna your work. Keep posting your amazing movements. Love watching you . God bless you

  • Rajeev G.
    21 hours

    Simply amazing ....live life with this kind of simple bindas attitude ....May God bless Eshna !!

  • Kala F.
    21 hours

    Lovely

