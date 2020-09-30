back
Meet Eshna Kutty: The Hula Hoop Girl
You’ve probably seen her dancing away in a saree. For Brut, Eshna Kutty speaks about how you can shed insecurities, if you just know how to go with the flow. 💃
30/09/2020 4:27 PM
32 comments
Rani C.5 hours
Your dance is too good...but the way you wrapped saree is too worst
Ujjwal M.7 hours
Overnight fame is most likely to evaporate overnight.
Sundhara R.7 hours
Absolutely class in traditional ethnic wear though its risky..falling down...but just as a butterfly you kept moving so confident... heavenly blessed
Deepa M.7 hours
Hey Eshna u r amazing...crazy abt you
Shubham S.8 hours
Wow........ Amazing ❤️👍
Arjun P.9 hours
Bc chudail dance
Pinky K.9 hours
❤️❤️
Mahmood S.10 hours
Great
Prince S.15 hours
Outstanding performance....
Poornima S.16 hours
https://youtu.be/BWMVJFUnNhM
Vijay K.16 hours
Unfollowed this stupid page now.
Surinder M.17 hours
The Graceful Movements Heightened By The A T T I R E ; SHE HOOLA - HOOPS tO C O N Q U E R !!
Debjani G.18 hours
Excellent
Springdale V.18 hours
Very nice performance..
Anisha M.19 hours
Loved it ❤️
Oz A.19 hours
She not only hoops awesomely, but speaks like a cool dude... All the best girl.... 🙏
Raj M.20 hours
Hey!!! Love to ur hair style haha Amazing..
Jayashree K.20 hours
Great Eshna your work. Keep posting your amazing movements. Love watching you . God bless you
Rajeev G.21 hours
Simply amazing ....live life with this kind of simple bindas attitude ....May God bless Eshna !!
Kala F.21 hours
Lovely