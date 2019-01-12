back
Meet Freddie Mercury
From a boyhood in Maharashtra, to sold-out stadiums, and now a #GoldenGlobes-winning biopic. Brut spoke to "Bohemian Rhapsody" star @RamiMalekOfficial about playing Farrokh Bulsara, aka Freddie Mercury. 🎤👑🏆
01/12/2019 11:03 AM
81 comments
Shlok A.02/25/2019 23:18
FREDDY FUCKING MERCURY LIVED AND GREW UP IN MY STATE TF?
Nehgoumang H.02/16/2019 18:45
his parents are from Egypt 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
Arpan R.02/07/2019 19:00
Kal j Insta video ta diye chilis,,, Sei actor tai?
Bhuveneshor K.02/07/2019 15:35
I thought he is a thinner version john abraham
Naveen S.02/06/2019 18:02
Mohit Mohan
SaLeem D.02/06/2019 15:12
Gaychester u.02/06/2019 06:52
❤️
Oinam R.02/05/2019 02:36
I'm still alive and I will come back😢
Parvandh K.02/04/2019 18:08
Siddharth Keshan
Sachin B.02/04/2019 12:21
I wonder why sacha Cohen Barron quit the project when it was offered to him..may be he looked more like Borat!! But justice done..Rami Malek the Oscars is yours... unless William Dafoe or Robert Redford would interfere....
Sachin B.02/04/2019 12:19
But he earned it all in United Kingdom.. certain percentage of Indians didn't know that he was indian untill BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY..!! If he wasn't famous he would have been an normal immigrant working at Heathrow airport handling all the baggage....but Rami Malek awesome performance .... show must go on darling!!..
Tombinou A.02/04/2019 05:54
Greatest Ever Musician
Moniprom N.02/03/2019 05:52
People often compare Freddie with God... That's funny coz yeah he's great and almighty but he's no Freddie Mercury...
Jamasp R.02/03/2019 04:32
Parsis......I tell you.....Great minds....
Rohit H.02/02/2019 03:42
Om Deshmukh
Parth S.02/01/2019 09:09
So was he gay or Bisexual?
Rashi T.02/01/2019 08:25
Shefa Mohammed Jahan
Jeetu R.01/31/2019 18:00
legend
Debashish K.01/31/2019 17:14
Àaeeeeee ooooooo
Sanjiban G.01/31/2019 11:13
Dekh ei film tai dekhlam aj sokal a ..jetar Kotha bolchilam...Legend Vai ai Manus ta