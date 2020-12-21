back

Meet Govinda: Bollywood’s Comedy King

The rise and fall of one of India’s most loved actors from the 1990s.

21/12/2020 1:47 PMupdated: 21/12/2020 1:48 PM
  219.9K
  63

52 comments

  • Javed S.
    3 hours

    I am a govinda fan

  • Aman P.
    3 hours

    Truly Multi talented

  • Warda A.
    5 hours

    Hero No. 1 .. 👌🏼👌🏼😍😍

  • Joghee N.
    5 hours

    Most talented actor

  • Sameer P.
    7 hours

    he is very talented guy.. but the reason why he failed in bollywood is.. he thought he was working 1960s cinemas were hero just need to be have talent... all those actors who were acting along with him.. like saif, salman, amir , akshay, sanjay they all maintain their fitness and the reason why they are still working in films...

  • Swati S.
    8 hours

    Paint color on body for Avatar? None of the actors had to do that in the movie.

  • Sandeep K.
    8 hours

    he nrver fell dude..his movies still rule indian television

  • Deepali L.
    8 hours

    He was 43 in Bhagam Bhag :O

  • Ghazala M.
    8 hours

    I will always love him. The real Hindustani actor.

  • Amit J.
    8 hours

    It wasn't a fall for you information. He is a legend, your title is completely wrong

  • Pulkit M.
    9 hours

    He didn’t fall dude... what shut is this?

  • Rahmat U.
    10 hours

    ❤️

  • Mansoor A.
    10 hours

    Lesson learned for everyone, greed, arrogance and not being realistic destroys you. Politics and being superstitious and the additional factors to make sure you cannot return back to normal. By the way he should have looked after his fitness as well. It was a changing time.

  • Jismy V.
    11 hours

    I loved him as a kid, and he still can strum a few strings of my heart. 💕

  • Pradeep K.
    11 hours

    One of the most talented actors in the world..but kuch to problems h Govinda k sath jo ab unke pas movies nhi h...there must have been something that needs to be improved by Govinda..like his way of thinking etc

  • Abhishek B.
    13 hours

    A person who made only clean comedy unlike today's sex comedy .... And here we are just criticizing him... The feats he achieved an actor can only dream about and kehne wale kuch na kuch to kahenge but I like his never give up attitude and one thing for sure if u have a bad day just watch one of his best movies .. it would definitely lift your spirit .. Thank you for that Govinda 🙏

  • Saif U.
    14 hours

    Our very own Adam Sandler

  • Jyoti A.
    14 hours

    My favorite hero

  • Minsuf E.
    15 hours

    One and only. Chi chi. All time favourite

  • Shabana W.
    15 hours

    Happy Birthday 🥳 gigi

