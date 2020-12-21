Meet Govinda: Bollywood’s Comedy King

La abuela rapera que ha enamorado a Francia
Esta es la vida de Mariah Carey
Esta es la vida de Taylor Swift
¿Qué son los 'Idols'?
Brut habla con la profesora de inglés de Jay-Z
Selena Quintanilla, la historia de la 'Reina Tejana'
I am a govinda fan
Truly Multi talented
Hero No. 1 .. 👌🏼👌🏼😍😍
Most talented actor
he is very talented guy.. but the reason why he failed in bollywood is.. he thought he was working 1960s cinemas were hero just need to be have talent... all those actors who were acting along with him.. like saif, salman, amir , akshay, sanjay they all maintain their fitness and the reason why they are still working in films...
Paint color on body for Avatar? None of the actors had to do that in the movie.
he nrver fell dude..his movies still rule indian television
He was 43 in Bhagam Bhag :O
I will always love him. The real Hindustani actor.
It wasn't a fall for you information. He is a legend, your title is completely wrong
He didn’t fall dude... what shut is this?
❤️
Lesson learned for everyone, greed, arrogance and not being realistic destroys you. Politics and being superstitious and the additional factors to make sure you cannot return back to normal. By the way he should have looked after his fitness as well. It was a changing time.
I loved him as a kid, and he still can strum a few strings of my heart. 💕
One of the most talented actors in the world..but kuch to problems h Govinda k sath jo ab unke pas movies nhi h...there must have been something that needs to be improved by Govinda..like his way of thinking etc
A person who made only clean comedy unlike today's sex comedy .... And here we are just criticizing him... The feats he achieved an actor can only dream about and kehne wale kuch na kuch to kahenge but I like his never give up attitude and one thing for sure if u have a bad day just watch one of his best movies .. it would definitely lift your spirit .. Thank you for that Govinda 🙏
Our very own Adam Sandler
My favorite hero
One and only.
Chi chi.
All time favourite
Happy Birthday 🥳 gigi
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
52 comments
Javed S.3 hours
I am a govinda fan
Aman P.3 hours
Truly Multi talented
Warda A.5 hours
Hero No. 1 .. 👌🏼👌🏼😍😍
Joghee N.5 hours
Most talented actor
Sameer P.7 hours
he is very talented guy.. but the reason why he failed in bollywood is.. he thought he was working 1960s cinemas were hero just need to be have talent... all those actors who were acting along with him.. like saif, salman, amir , akshay, sanjay they all maintain their fitness and the reason why they are still working in films...
Swati S.8 hours
Paint color on body for Avatar? None of the actors had to do that in the movie.
Sandeep K.8 hours
he nrver fell dude..his movies still rule indian television
Deepali L.8 hours
He was 43 in Bhagam Bhag :O
Ghazala M.8 hours
I will always love him. The real Hindustani actor.
Amit J.8 hours
It wasn't a fall for you information. He is a legend, your title is completely wrong
Pulkit M.9 hours
He didn’t fall dude... what shut is this?
Rahmat U.10 hours
❤️
Mansoor A.10 hours
Lesson learned for everyone, greed, arrogance and not being realistic destroys you. Politics and being superstitious and the additional factors to make sure you cannot return back to normal. By the way he should have looked after his fitness as well. It was a changing time.
Jismy V.11 hours
I loved him as a kid, and he still can strum a few strings of my heart. 💕
Pradeep K.11 hours
One of the most talented actors in the world..but kuch to problems h Govinda k sath jo ab unke pas movies nhi h...there must have been something that needs to be improved by Govinda..like his way of thinking etc
Abhishek B.13 hours
A person who made only clean comedy unlike today's sex comedy .... And here we are just criticizing him... The feats he achieved an actor can only dream about and kehne wale kuch na kuch to kahenge but I like his never give up attitude and one thing for sure if u have a bad day just watch one of his best movies .. it would definitely lift your spirit .. Thank you for that Govinda 🙏
Saif U.14 hours
Our very own Adam Sandler
Jyoti A.14 hours
My favorite hero
Minsuf E.15 hours
One and only. Chi chi. All time favourite
Shabana W.15 hours
Happy Birthday 🥳 gigi