back
Meet Homai Vyarawalla: India’s First Woman Photojournalist
Sixty-nine years ago, she took some of the most iconic images of India's first Republic Day. Meet Homai Vyarawalla, who broke the glass ceiling in India years before the phrase was even coined. 📸📰
01/26/2019 2:52 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 11:37 AM
- 111.7k
- 2.0k
- 34
19 comments
Yiji H.03/24/2019 01:48
She would hate today's photoshopped, airbrushed surreal photos...
Poonam B.03/14/2019 11:01
Kudos to you most Revered Woman Photojournalist of your time
Firoza R.03/05/2019 19:49
Her cameras are donated to NGMA, Bombay..
Brut India01/29/2019 11:15
See how India celebrated its first Republic Day: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/slideshows/events/how-and-where-india-celebrated-its-first-republic-day/amphitheatre-witnessed-one-of-the-most-magnificent-military-parades/slideshow/18186223.cms
Madhan K.01/28/2019 15:43
Tell
Mihika R.01/28/2019 08:07
She is one of my inspirations as a woman photographer.
Raja V.01/27/2019 12:16
See this
Afsha G.01/27/2019 09:46
People like her deserves bharat ratna ❤❤ not Stupid politicians😑
Nidhi G.01/27/2019 08:01
Brilliant post. Now I need to know the music name in the background. Pls.
Zarine R.01/27/2019 07:49
Proud of her .
Shreya M.01/27/2019 07:41
no.. Modi wasn't there. But she earned what she did!
Surya G.01/26/2019 19:17
Legend 🙌🏽🙌🏽
Jatin B.01/26/2019 18:50
she used to live just near to my home,less then 100 mtr away from my home,i saw her many times passing through streets of my colony
Rabindranath P.01/26/2019 18:20
Inspiration 🙏
Nitish H.01/26/2019 17:09
It Could be in Current affairs questions. I should take a note.
Siddhartha C.01/26/2019 16:27
❤ She is our own Lady from Baroda now Vadodara .. a Jewel with Camera
Pradeep T.01/26/2019 16:22
Proud of you mam
Avinash K.01/26/2019 16:14
Amazing lady
Padmavathi R.01/26/2019 16:02
Proud of you mam