Meet Hydroman: The Guy Who Dances Under Water

Ain’t no water tank deep enough… for this social media star. 😎

08/23/2020 4:27 PM
  • 162.3k
  • 81

52 comments

  • Oswald P.
    4 days

    Idiot.

  • Abhisek S.
    5 days

    emti gote hau

  • Parminder S.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/DYYAr-qfhao

  • Sony S.
    6 days

    Incredible talent 👏👏

  • Sourabh D.
    6 days

    Damn he is even lipsyncing the songs

  • Pallavi S.
    6 days

    He is awesome 👏👏

  • Debabrata T.
    7 days

    Excellent

  • Siva S.
    08/26/2020 18:29

    Oh Fish...that's some incredible talent !

  • Pratiksha P.
    08/26/2020 16:57

    Its Amazing Concept. You are Great Dancer.

  • Anurag G.
    08/25/2020 07:38

    I always post a comment on BRUT MEDIA.. because they are anti indian.... Now u see in this post they have mention abt ban on Tik Tok out of context... This vids is all abt this wonderfull dancer .. but Brut choose to spread negatively out of CHIENESE app ban

  • Zomuan M.
    08/25/2020 03:06

    Engineering ending with dance carrier..

  • Zaheer I.
    08/24/2020 18:31

    Aquaman nachanya..

  • Sameer W.
    08/24/2020 16:19

    WoW

  • Nripendra S.
    08/24/2020 16:08

    Ok 👍

  • Nidhi S.
    08/24/2020 16:01

    is this cool. Or. What

  • Heraclitus E.
    08/24/2020 15:38

    This is really awesome 👌👌

  • Rita D.
    08/24/2020 13:33

    👌👌👌👌👌

  • Kishan S.
    08/24/2020 12:44

    All the best

  • Najibu U.
    08/24/2020 11:17

    Slm

  • Huzaifa M.
    08/24/2020 09:29

    Mechanical Engineer My classmate (friend)..

