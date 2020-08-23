back
Meet Hydroman: The Guy Who Dances Under Water
Ain’t no water tank deep enough… for this social media star. 😎
08/23/2020 4:27 PM
52 comments
Oswald P.4 days
Abhisek S.5 days
Parminder S.5 days
Sony S.6 days
Incredible talent 👏👏
Sourabh D.6 days
Damn he is even lipsyncing the songs
Pallavi S.6 days
He is awesome 👏👏
Debabrata T.7 days
Excellent
Siva S.08/26/2020 18:29
Oh Fish...that's some incredible talent !
Pratiksha P.08/26/2020 16:57
Its Amazing Concept. You are Great Dancer.
Anurag G.08/25/2020 07:38
I always post a comment on BRUT MEDIA.. because they are anti indian.... Now u see in this post they have mention abt ban on Tik Tok out of context... This vids is all abt this wonderfull dancer .. but Brut choose to spread negatively out of CHIENESE app ban
Zomuan M.08/25/2020 03:06
Engineering ending with dance carrier..
Zaheer I.08/24/2020 18:31
Aquaman nachanya..
Sameer W.08/24/2020 16:19
Nripendra S.08/24/2020 16:08
Nidhi S.08/24/2020 16:01
is this cool. Or. What
Heraclitus E.08/24/2020 15:38
This is really awesome 👌👌
Rita D.08/24/2020 13:33
Kishan S.08/24/2020 12:44
Najibu U.08/24/2020 11:17
Huzaifa M.08/24/2020 09:29
Mechanical Engineer My classmate (friend)..