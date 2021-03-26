back
Meet India’s 52-Year-Old Lingerie Model
At the age of 52, Geeta J is finally fulfilling her teenage dream of becoming a model. Her #AgeNotCage campaign is sparking a conversation about elder representation in modelling in India.
26/03/2021 2:57 PM
- 68.2K
- 1.3K
- 42
33 comments
Mousumi M.3 days
Wow!! What a great body she has.. Inspiring like anything❤
Mahim F.4 days
It's so hard to get out of the niche, the stereotype of a typical asian housewife to live the dreams you envisioned long ago for yourself...so very hard. Very few will understand except the typical housewife who dotes and lives for her family
Avishai P.4 days
Hurree
Badar M.4 days
52? she's like 30 or so
Geeta B.4 days
Hats off. Salute
Jaishree B.5 days
Wow
Vidhee D.5 days
Well said and well done proud and happy I also want to do something in life
Fatema S.5 days
👍🏻
Bruce S.6 days
Hats off to u
Shagufta M.6 days
❤️
Aruna Y.6 days
Correct Age should never be barrier
Bano B.6 days
🌸💗
Kalpika M.6 days
Got tears in my eyes , so Inspirational this is , actually most of the woman dump their careers, their dreams and are not even considered doing such sacrifices for the family 👍
Dattaram M.6 days
Food should be free 😁😁😊🌾🌿🌼
Kan-eka G.6 days
seekho kch😅🥰
Minaaz S.6 days
Very toned body at the age of 52 amazing ❤️
Mohammed S.6 days
Why a modeling assignment or a fashion jest is an age defining work...why ?
Kiran T.6 days
Good job
Shilpa B.6 days
age or anything else should not come in the way of realizing your dreams. Hats off to her
Harshu R.6 days
Kudos