Meet India’s 52-Year-Old Lingerie Model

At the age of 52, Geeta J is finally fulfilling her teenage dream of becoming a model. Her #AgeNotCage campaign is sparking a conversation about elder representation in modelling in India.

26/03/2021 2:57 PM
Changing India

33 comments

  • Mousumi M.
    3 days

    Wow!! What a great body she has.. Inspiring like anything❤

  • Mahim F.
    4 days

    It's so hard to get out of the niche, the stereotype of a typical asian housewife to live the dreams you envisioned long ago for yourself...so very hard. Very few will understand except the typical housewife who dotes and lives for her family

  • Avishai P.
    4 days

    Hurree

  • Badar M.
    4 days

    52? she's like 30 or so

  • Geeta B.
    4 days

    Hats off. Salute

  • Jaishree B.
    5 days

    Wow

  • Vidhee D.
    5 days

    Well said and well done proud and happy I also want to do something in life

  • Fatema S.
    5 days

    👍🏻

  • Bruce S.
    6 days

    Hats off to u

  • Shagufta M.
    6 days

    ❤️

  • Aruna Y.
    6 days

    Correct Age should never be barrier

  • Bano B.
    6 days

    🌸💗

  • Kalpika M.
    6 days

    Got tears in my eyes , so Inspirational this is , actually most of the woman dump their careers, their dreams and are not even considered doing such sacrifices for the family 👍

  • Dattaram M.
    6 days

    Food should be free 😁😁😊🌾🌿🌼

  • Kan-eka G.
    6 days

    seekho kch😅🥰

  • Minaaz S.
    6 days

    Very toned body at the age of 52 amazing ❤️

  • Mohammed S.
    6 days

    Why a modeling assignment or a fashion jest is an age defining work...why ?

  • Kiran T.
    6 days

    Good job

  • Shilpa B.
    6 days

    age or anything else should not come in the way of realizing your dreams. Hats off to her

  • Harshu R.
    6 days

    Kudos

