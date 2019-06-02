Meet India’s First Crying Club

UP Cop Implores Bystanders To Help
Road Accident Turns Into A Free Alcohol Run
Domestic Help Turns Her Talent Into Business
Is RSS Anti-Dalit? A Former Insider’s Account
Chickens Buried Alive Due To Coronavirus Rumours
Gender Bias Against Women On The Rise
Does he cry when he receives his fees?? 😢😢😭
😂🤣
It is understandable that what kind of badness is being shown, it is understandable that you have to make an idiot for the people and that we should not sit in the people. We should walk in responsibly to ourselves, this is the truth. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Please don't open such clubs
मनुष्य के तन का इलाज तो हो जाता है पर मन का इलाज अभी तक संभव नहीं हुआ परन्तु साधन उपलब्ध है जिसे मैडिटेशन कहते हैं लेकिन आज के समय में लोग इसे बोरिंग समझते हैं. किसी चीज का परमानेंट इलाज ही बेहतर होता है... रोके केवल कुछ क्षण के लिए हल्का हुआ जा सकता है पर प्रयास अच्छा है.. कृपया योग प्राणायाम पर विशेष ध्यान दें.
i mean i agree it feels good after a good cry, but why do they need a club for that? i dunno, just seems weird. but i also feel laughing clubs are weird..
The more u cry the more he earn
bhai kar le join
BC yahi reh gaya t ab
😎
Arey kuch nhi..😐😐
New business wow but it's not good for health my df
Mmayuri Singh
chali ja ...🤣🤣🤣phir khul ke has payegi
Dying
Yeh kya chutiyappa hai.. Ab rone k lie v club banaoge😐 dil se rone se hi mann halka hota hai jabardasti rone se nhi aur ydi dil se rone ki baat hai to woh hamesa akele raato me hi aansuye nikla krti hai... Iske lie kisi club ki need nhi.... Aur aese v mind hi relax krna hai to hass lo ydi rone ka wajah na ho to
Where is the PM
Krke group joi
Founder & CEO: ☝️🤣🤣🤣
Nagpal
mausi Ko bhej yahan bhi satsang mein 😐😂😂
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
171 comments
Joel L.02/06/2019 09:04
Does he cry when he receives his fees?? 😢😢😭 😂🤣
Mujeeb R.02/06/2019 05:42
It is understandable that what kind of badness is being shown, it is understandable that you have to make an idiot for the people and that we should not sit in the people. We should walk in responsibly to ourselves, this is the truth. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Parag C.02/05/2019 16:58
Please don't open such clubs
Nitin P.02/05/2019 16:43
मनुष्य के तन का इलाज तो हो जाता है पर मन का इलाज अभी तक संभव नहीं हुआ परन्तु साधन उपलब्ध है जिसे मैडिटेशन कहते हैं लेकिन आज के समय में लोग इसे बोरिंग समझते हैं. किसी चीज का परमानेंट इलाज ही बेहतर होता है... रोके केवल कुछ क्षण के लिए हल्का हुआ जा सकता है पर प्रयास अच्छा है.. कृपया योग प्राणायाम पर विशेष ध्यान दें.
Palguni C.02/05/2019 10:53
i mean i agree it feels good after a good cry, but why do they need a club for that? i dunno, just seems weird. but i also feel laughing clubs are weird..
Mir M.02/04/2019 22:26
The more u cry the more he earn
Ravi S.02/04/2019 03:06
bhai kar le join
Imran Q.02/03/2019 18:41
BC yahi reh gaya t ab
Tenzin C.02/03/2019 17:55
😎
Shreya K.02/03/2019 17:40
Arey kuch nhi..😐😐
Lucky S.02/02/2019 15:34
New business wow but it's not good for health my df
Nidhi A.02/02/2019 09:09
Mmayuri Singh
Raman K.02/02/2019 04:17
chali ja ...🤣🤣🤣phir khul ke has payegi
Prerna T.02/02/2019 02:28
Dying
Dinesh K.02/01/2019 16:10
Yeh kya chutiyappa hai.. Ab rone k lie v club banaoge😐 dil se rone se hi mann halka hota hai jabardasti rone se nhi aur ydi dil se rone ki baat hai to woh hamesa akele raato me hi aansuye nikla krti hai... Iske lie kisi club ki need nhi.... Aur aese v mind hi relax krna hai to hass lo ydi rone ka wajah na ho to
Justin M.02/01/2019 03:04
Where is the PM
Ronit R.01/31/2019 17:33
Krke group joi
Anand V.01/31/2019 14:03
Founder & CEO: ☝️🤣🤣🤣
Kush S.01/31/2019 12:13
Nagpal
Rishav D.01/31/2019 08:27
mausi Ko bhej yahan bhi satsang mein 😐😂😂