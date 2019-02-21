Meet Kalki Koechlin

How do you pronounce Kalki Koechlin? What does she sound like in Tamil? Why did she get trolled for cutting her hair? The Bollywood actress answers your questions on Brut India. 👩👦😱
516 comments
Rutika K.05/20/2019 17:54
so well spoken
Twinkle T.05/16/2019 19:08
..her Tamil
Saddam S.05/16/2019 10:26
I got a friend name adam but it’s pronounce as john
Nayana V.05/16/2019 04:24
Good families never differentiate girl from guy in upbringing . The upbringing especially in India shows what the family is !! Until I was like 18 or 19 ,I dint even know that there can be difference in upbringing of guy or girl. Had to learn that fact from classmates in college !
Karobi D.05/10/2019 14:01
Woman of substance....
Neel N.05/09/2019 05:05
You look more french with that haircut. Bt still love you!
Avishikta C.05/08/2019 18:34
what she says about casual remarks :)
Sanjhana N.05/07/2019 23:00
elle est française
Anup S.05/07/2019 17:53
Depends how you take feedback.
Aniket W.05/04/2019 04:50
She is just amazing❤️
Asma A.05/03/2019 14:34
I think she’s amazing. Intelligent, beautiful, strong, graceful, and so well spoken!
ShanmugaPriya M.05/02/2019 02:51
Wow did she grow in TN? 😍
Arnab S.05/01/2019 06:44
... sahi bola tha... Kekla
Pamela S.05/01/2019 00:50
I love the way you carry yourself. So much confidence and very articulate. I too sport a short haircut. Power to us gals.
Artika V.04/30/2019 17:45
I love her 😍😍😍😍
Pamela S.04/30/2019 14:40
I love the way you carry yourself. So much confidence and very articulate. I too sport a short haircut. Power to us gals.
Amit K.04/27/2019 19:06
pronunciation bagh Kek La ..
Rani S.04/27/2019 13:54
A very versatile actress! She's awesome.
Fariha A.04/26/2019 14:41
interesting
Tanmoy M.04/24/2019 18:32
One of the best actor in bollywood