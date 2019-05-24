back
Meet Kangana Ranaut: The Queen Who Fought Nepotism
She ruled the red carpet at Festival de Cannes with elegance. But this fearless Bollywood actress comes from a humble background and had to overcome patriarchy and nepotism to get to where she is today.
24/05/2019 4:00 PM
- 13.1M
- 173.2K
- 4.9K
1158 comments
Syed G.01/04/2022 05:08
I can't forget her histrionic filmy charector as drug addict, boozer, vagabond and prostitude. She played whole heartedly, this political rules is just abusing looks fake for her.
Aparna J.26/02/2022 13:42
She is opportunistic nothing more!!!
Vicky S.10/01/2022 08:54
We love you kangna
Vicky S.10/01/2022 08:53
She speaks truth
Manilal G.10/01/2022 05:33
She is a Symbol of Hindu Woman that remind us of Draupadi, Seeta, Satyawati, And other Devis.
Nazmul H.10/01/2022 03:01
Good.thanks
Mehjabeen R.10/01/2022 01:36
As an actor she is awesome but as a person not so awesome ☹️
Anoop K.09/01/2022 18:06
Real Intelligent n Strong Warrior.Always fight against Evils Strongly,Itelligentilly n Confidently with sweet little smile.So everyone Proud of her n I too.
Dipanjal K.09/01/2022 18:04
Her disrespect against her own parents is so disgraceful.
Abhishek J.09/01/2022 17:41
Superb, briliant lady, love u and respect for kangana
Yuvraj P.20/08/2021 17:45
am biggest fan
Abi K.20/07/2021 23:20
She is brilliant Actor"S Ever her Acting Skill *S is Fab 💯😘
Liji R.18/05/2021 17:18
Only beauty but no brain and common sense. What a pity.
Naveen B.14/10/2020 10:04
Harikrishnan R K 😁
Rajesh P.16/09/2020 02:40
I. Proud. My. Indian. Jasi. Ki. Rani
Hema M.25/12/2019 05:05
Admire Her
Chandrika H.03/12/2019 11:37
WOWW vry brave nd Strong hr luv fr our nation luv u mam
Kathayat R.27/09/2019 05:44
Ma'am u r just so amazing... An inspiration to so many ppl around ... You are lady with fearless, self motivational to millions of women around... May God always be with u imbibing his presence with love n care.. ❤
Munirul H.25/09/2019 17:02
Wow aazad Indian women. She feel India now get real azadi. Where is her voice now about the politician's who raped girls and women, the Indian people and democracy. Next level of Bhakts.
Thao D.21/09/2019 14:42
She is so wonderful.. beautiful in and out.. She inspires others with her positive energy and liberal thinking 👍