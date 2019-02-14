Meet Madhubala, The Iconic Indian Actress

She would have turned 86 today. One of the most beautiful faces of Indian cinema, this enigmatic actress overcame a tirade of odds in her short life.
Jyoti P.12/11/2019 07:15
When Madhubala was informed by her doctor that she | cannot have a sexual relationship due to her health problem. She was deeply devastated because she always wanted to die as amarried woman. But now it seemed impossible. Who would marry a girl with | whom he cannot have sex? Finally Kishore Kumar came up and they married. It was a symbolic marriage, amarriage without sex.🤕🤕media always hide truth.. Shame on media
Priyanka P.03/16/2019 08:23
Same Birthday
Anita T.03/15/2019 12:49
She is one of the beautiful actress in bollywood. She fall in love with DillipKumar but her father never accept there relationshift.After break up with dillip kumar she maried with kishore kumar.She is the 2nd wife of kishore kumar.Atfirst her father never accept kishore kumar beacuse kishore kumar is a hindu n she is a muslim. Their marrige life was not to long beacouse she had a cancer n she died in age of 35.
Manish O.03/15/2019 06:11
अनारकली
Ratikanta B.03/15/2019 04:46
An inspiration
Lalita S.03/15/2019 02:53
Ossaam beauti
Shreya T.03/14/2019 19:20
Can't her our eyes off her, can we? But her story is so heartbreaking!
Rao S.03/14/2019 17:46
Great
Jay S.03/14/2019 17:17
Reservation of disqualification Foot over bridge will not fall then what will happen? CST Mumbai NOTA
Sangam J.03/14/2019 13:20
Oh very vrry sorrow ful
Raj R.03/14/2019 03:52
Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya RIP
Chandrshekhar M.03/13/2019 13:48
Shudra chari mai nahi khelta ok
Ankush S.03/13/2019 06:55
Salute her talent
Amol K.03/13/2019 05:39
Beautiful Iady
Rima S.03/12/2019 11:35
Hafij khuda tumhara...
Dabangg A.03/12/2019 10:40
My Favorite Madhubala
Dabangg A.03/12/2019 10:35
Love You Madhubala
Kipa Y.03/12/2019 09:03
Ujhh
Dherandra S.03/12/2019 04:15
My favorite i love her so much
Shubh A.03/11/2019 19:37
Most beautiful actor in bollywood....my one of favt