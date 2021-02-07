back

Meet Pooja Sharma: The Rekha Of Mumbai Local

Every day, she dresses gracefully, boards Mumbai local trains and brightens people's journeys with her laughter and her dance moves. Here's the story of Pooja Sharma, a trans woman who is also a social media star. Thanks to crossbyteproductions for the footage.

07/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 537

452 comments

  • Ashwini A.
    5 hours

    Respect Respect and Respect 🙌 God bless her 🙂🙏

  • Swapna B.
    20 hours

    Respect for you...

  • Moonsamy S.
    a day

    🙏

  • Srirup B.
    a day

    Lots of respect! Humanity is above all.

  • Jay J.
    a day

  • Gorakh M.
    a day

    I know her... shes a beautiful Soul.. I have met her many times.. and Even Hugged her... Shes one of a human I am Proud Abt.. I am Proud to be a Mumbaikar.... GOD bless her always..

  • Ranjana M.
    2 days

    Ur r beautiful ❤️

  • Suranjana B.
    2 days

    Love her❤️

  • Vaibhav D.
    2 days

    So beautiful .... Tears of joy ❤️❤️❤️

  • DrPriyanka H.
    2 days

    I m sharing this

  • Shalini T.
    2 days

    ☺🥰🙏

  • Tushar K.
    2 days

    do you know this person?...I guess so

  • Nightingale S.
    2 days

    They are intersex. Transgender is different.

  • Prakash S.
    2 days

    Aap bahot khubsurat ho, aapki bato se lagta hai aapne bahot khub takhlip zeli hai, har cheez insanke hath main nahi hai, jo bhi Saha aur sikha hai jo aapki 1rupaye wali request main dikhata hai !! God bless you !!

  • Sameena B.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👍

  • Mohini J.
    2 days

    God bless you

  • Nadaraja R.
    3 days

    God bless... She looks great in sarees.... .

  • NVS
    3 days

    Love has no boundaries. ✡

  • Mary M.
    3 days

    God bless you abundantly 🙏 I pray for you be happy where ever you are🙏🙏❤️

  • Sahil J.
    3 days

    She is so inspiring and she is doing a great job of spreading love and happiness in the environment 🤗

