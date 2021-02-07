back
Meet Pooja Sharma: The Rekha Of Mumbai Local
Every day, she dresses gracefully, boards Mumbai local trains and brightens people's journeys with her laughter and her dance moves. Here's the story of Pooja Sharma, a trans woman who is also a social media star. Thanks to crossbyteproductions for the footage.
07/02/2021 2:57 PM
452 comments
Ashwini A.5 hours
Respect Respect and Respect 🙌 God bless her 🙂🙏
Swapna B.20 hours
Respect for you...
Moonsamy S.a day
🙏
Srirup B.a day
Lots of respect! Humanity is above all.
Jay J.a day
Please donate me for my treatment😭😭😭😭😭 it can save my life ❤️ by going to this link. Please donate whatever you can. Please help me🙏🙏🙏.Amen🙏🙏🙏 https://bit.ly/38OF35I
Gorakh M.a day
I know her... shes a beautiful Soul.. I have met her many times.. and Even Hugged her... Shes one of a human I am Proud Abt.. I am Proud to be a Mumbaikar.... GOD bless her always..
Ranjana M.2 days
Ur r beautiful ❤️
Suranjana B.2 days
Love her❤️
Vaibhav D.2 days
So beautiful .... Tears of joy ❤️❤️❤️
DrPriyanka H.2 days
I m sharing this
Shalini T.2 days
☺🥰🙏
Tushar K.2 days
do you know this person?...I guess so
Nightingale S.2 days
They are intersex. Transgender is different.
Prakash S.2 days
Aap bahot khubsurat ho, aapki bato se lagta hai aapne bahot khub takhlip zeli hai, har cheez insanke hath main nahi hai, jo bhi Saha aur sikha hai jo aapki 1rupaye wali request main dikhata hai !! God bless you !!
Sameena B.2 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👍
Mohini J.2 days
God bless you
Nadaraja R.3 days
God bless... She looks great in sarees.... .
NVS3 days
Love has no boundaries. ✡
Mary M.3 days
God bless you abundantly 🙏 I pray for you be happy where ever you are🙏🙏❤️
Sahil J.3 days
She is so inspiring and she is doing a great job of spreading love and happiness in the environment 🤗