Meet Rana Daggubati
He's brought tech to Indian cinema and helped produce India's biggest multilingual success. Meet the master of all trades, Rana Daggubati. Today, he turns 35. Brut India partnered with TiE Delhi to produce this story.
12/14/2019 4:58 AM
