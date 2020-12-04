back

Meet Rohit Saraf, The Actor Without A Back-Up Plan

From Nepal to Delhi to Mumbai, Rohit Saraf came a long way to follow his dreams.

04/12/2020 5:57 PM
  • 268.3K
  • 82

40 comments

  • Ria S.
    4 days

    bhaiii dekh😍😍

  • DrDeepika K.
    14/12/2020 10:46

    Very long time watch a sweet beautiful love story but ............ n Rohit was soooo nice in mismatched

  • Debolina D.
    11/12/2020 06:04

    Am loving the way of your presentation as what you are....you know what bollywood has got a gem like you❤️. Have watched and am like wowwwwwww.... brilliant performance. 🤗 Best wishes for you..... ❤️

  • Moushumi G.
    09/12/2020 02:57

    Bb

  • Somiya K.
    08/12/2020 15:43

    all the best for future

  • Manabi B.
    08/12/2020 11:28

    Suhani Arora

  • Shweta D.
    08/12/2020 09:05

    😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

  • Rishika C.
    07/12/2020 19:39

    See tr crush

  • Indira L.
    07/12/2020 18:42

    He can be a future Sushant Singh ❤️

  • Moupriya P.
    06/12/2020 10:40

    🥺

  • Ananya P.
    05/12/2020 20:46

    Why was he given no dialogues in Ludo

  • Maithili G.
    05/12/2020 18:01

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Ishita S.
    05/12/2020 18:01

    padha likha bhi nhi h🤣🤣

  • Titli S.
    05/12/2020 17:22

    he loves romance 😍

  • Oishi B.
    05/12/2020 15:51

    cutie

  • Ankita M.
    05/12/2020 15:15

    Oindrila Chatterjee🌚

  • Richa R.
    05/12/2020 14:39

    dekho

  • Monika S.
    05/12/2020 14:31

    Good actor 👍

  • ਹਾਜ਼ ਹ.
    05/12/2020 13:56

    Hmm, I know how filthy are you. Everything is delusion !!

  • Arjun P.
    05/12/2020 08:42

    We need Justice for farmers, We want justice This new bill ANTI We don’t care about rohit Jai jawan jai kisaan

