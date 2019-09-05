back
Meet Satyajit Ray: India’s Gift To World Cinema
Remembering Satyajit Ray, one of India's most prolific filmmakers, on what would have been his 98th birthday. 🎬🎥
05/02/2019
21 comments
Karan V.05/09/2019 10:32
Useless, only glorified poverty. Nothing else
Sharmin Y.05/05/2019 10:04
Happy Birthday Sir
Sulata D.05/05/2019 05:48
VERY NICE
Hasan J.05/04/2019 18:39
I love his work. Brilliant!
Shounak B.05/04/2019 09:49
👆😇
Ramesh M.05/03/2019 18:19
Thanks
Kaushik B.05/03/2019 15:23
Pranam
Arumbuliyuroor C.05/03/2019 14:30
Ray is all time Great.
Sanjeev B.05/03/2019 06:22
Y do people avoid mention of his Hindi movie "Shatranj ke Khiladi", his mediocre adaption of a great story by Munshi Premchand? Because it failed? Yes it failed inspite of presence of voice of Amitabh Bachchan, acts by Sanjeev Kumar, Saeed jaffery, Shabana Azmi, farooq Sheikh, etc. It failed because the essence of the original story (it's climax) was edited without application of mind. The narrative of them killing each other for game of chess, than for many other reasons to fight for, was lost. In India we love making gods of normal people and don't see beyond logics .
Shubham Y.05/03/2019 04:06
Bengali prospective of cinema is class apart
Somitry M.05/03/2019 01:11
Thanks for sharing this biopic of a great artist.
Umi R.05/02/2019 23:12
The best...
Arka P.05/02/2019 16:38
You failed to mention that he was a Marxist and an ardent supporter of the left front.
Ravi M.05/02/2019 16:24
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Anita A.05/02/2019 15:39
Special ,few left like him now
Nikhil G.05/02/2019 13:57
Goosebumps
Mary S.05/02/2019 12:52
Famous filmmaker, great personality.
Anjan T.05/02/2019 11:09
Both father and son are extraordinary talent. Salute to both of them
Sohail A.05/02/2019 11:01
this is mr. Satyajit Ray.
Nataraj B.05/02/2019 11:00
Pather panchali The filth in the society was brilliantly pictured by ray Which still haunts till date