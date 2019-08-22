back

Meet Telugu Cinema's Megastar

He once beat Big B as India's highest paid actor. Today, he turned 64. #megastar

08/22/2019 4:55 AM
  • 1.3m
  • 274

218 comments

  • Arun K.
    12/01/2019 06:57

    He did a Big Mistake by Clashing his Movie "Sye raa" with Hritik's "WAR",Which ended up in loss of His Stardom and Fans from Outside AP

  • Ganesh K.
    11/12/2019 08:57

    A my fast hero

  • త్రినాధ స.
    11/07/2019 11:06

    Cheeranjeevi sir always my best hero in tollywood Brut. ।forgot to mention ..he won 18 Assembly Seats in 2009 elections

  • Raviteja K.
    11/06/2019 02:40

    His Father was an Excise Head Constable in West Godavari Dist pls correct it

  • Nagaraju N.
    11/01/2019 23:47

    Hi

  • Ramani P.
    11/01/2019 11:47

    Thank you so much for making this video.We just love him.💕

  • Amresh P.
    10/31/2019 15:20

    Amitabh Sir is the ultimate. No matter whether highest paid or not

  • Jamsheed J.
    10/30/2019 19:33

    So ?what he and other huge actor's did for people's.only some people help others in this world they r real heroes

  • Banduchode M.
    10/29/2019 11:45

    Super proud to be fan of ANNAYA

  • Luz N.
    10/28/2019 06:51

    Still looking good at he's 60s.just look like 40s.incredible.

  • Shashi K.
    10/27/2019 10:20

    Nice video. You should have added about blood and eye bank. Any ways Jai Chiranjeeva. He was the only inspiration from my struggling days. Appatki ippatki eppatki I am proud to say that I am Chiru's fan

  • MÕulì K.
    10/27/2019 05:54

    You dont evn show about his blood bank...it saved many 1000s of lifes... first gather a valid news

  • Raja A.
    10/26/2019 07:16

    What about his charity for his loved people and nation

  • Meesa E.
    10/25/2019 12:00

    He his. Megastar. But. No. Helping. Nature. 2. Poor. People.

  • Nagendra T.
    10/24/2019 17:23

    Hi fakodis mogaktiru is a village..not town for your kind info intellectuals

  • Dictator A.
    10/20/2019 12:17

    Jhut bola ki his family had no connection to flim ram charan allu arjun sai tej dharam kona hai pata lagao

  • Sudiptendu P.
    10/14/2019 21:16

    Ridiculous. Politics is a lot difficult than film industry. Well, Chappandis are like this. No ideology, only U-turn politics. I fail to understand how people accept only action based films without any morale. Only action, nothing else. Pooh !!!!

  • Shaik K.
    10/12/2019 08:01

    Super

  • Vekatabhaskharrao L.
    10/11/2019 15:12

    H e really herro

  • Challa M.
    10/10/2019 16:04

    His father not superintendent he is just constable in exase department