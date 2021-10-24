back
Meet The Balcony Divas AKA Nandy Sisters
These two sisters have won hearts all over India with their foot-tapping renditions of viral hits. And they do it all from their balcony...
24/10/2021 4:27 PM
- 189.2K
- 2.3K
- 34
25 comments
Jaya A.12/11/2021 17:26
you both are absolute magicians ✨🌻🌈🧿💖
Meher K.30/10/2021 15:40
U r growing from strength to strength
Trustely M.28/10/2021 16:05
So lovely❤❤❤
Aditi R.28/10/2021 09:23
Nandy sisters are very talented ❤
Prasan A.28/10/2021 06:08
You guys have balcony....😌
Manbodh K.27/10/2021 17:04
Yahan behen behen pe pyar baras raha hai or mere ghar me bhai bhai me kutai chal raha hai
Amita M.27/10/2021 16:57
Great sister great music viice
Bhawana K.27/10/2021 08:51
Mind-blowing
Pragyan J.26/10/2021 16:15
Bihu Love from Assam
Renu K.25/10/2021 12:43
God bless both of you
Anu E.25/10/2021 12:29
Have been watching them grow and elevate music to a different level completely 👌! Love ❤ the way the are and their parents for all the show behind the stage... !!
Mohammed K.25/10/2021 11:13
Classic
Hairo V.25/10/2021 10:05
Gibbs25/10/2021 06:40
They are amazing, lovely voice too!
Stan A.25/10/2021 03:50
Wonderful & amazing. Cheers!
Mamatha R.25/10/2021 03:23
Talented girls.... bravo
Chitra G.25/10/2021 02:57
Mast mast girlz ! ❤️❤️
Asha S.25/10/2021 02:37
Good job.
Doris S.25/10/2021 00:58
Beautiful ♥️♥️
Peace l.25/10/2021 00:20
Good 👍,God bless you 💐🙌🙌