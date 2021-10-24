back

Meet The Balcony Divas AKA Nandy Sisters

These two sisters have won hearts all over India with their foot-tapping renditions of viral hits. And they do it all from their balcony...

24/10/2021 4:27 PM
  • 189.2K
  • 34

25 comments

  • Jaya A.
    12/11/2021 17:26

    you both are absolute magicians ✨🌻🌈🧿💖

  • Meher K.
    30/10/2021 15:40

    U r growing from strength to strength

  • Trustely M.
    28/10/2021 16:05

    So lovely❤❤❤

  • Aditi R.
    28/10/2021 09:23

    Nandy sisters are very talented ❤

  • Prasan A.
    28/10/2021 06:08

    You guys have balcony....😌

  • Manbodh K.
    27/10/2021 17:04

    Yahan behen behen pe pyar baras raha hai or mere ghar me bhai bhai me kutai chal raha hai

  • Amita M.
    27/10/2021 16:57

    Great sister great music viice

  • Bhawana K.
    27/10/2021 08:51

    Mind-blowing

  • Pragyan J.
    26/10/2021 16:15

    Bihu Love from Assam

  • Renu K.
    25/10/2021 12:43

    God bless both of you

  • Anu E.
    25/10/2021 12:29

    Have been watching them grow and elevate music to a different level completely 👌! Love ❤ the way the are and their parents for all the show behind the stage... !!

  • Mohammed K.
    25/10/2021 11:13

    Classic

  • Hairo V.
    25/10/2021 10:05

    https://lnr.app/s/A9nMbR

  • Gibbs
    25/10/2021 06:40

    They are amazing, lovely voice too!

  • Stan A.
    25/10/2021 03:50

    Wonderful & amazing. Cheers!

  • Mamatha R.
    25/10/2021 03:23

    Talented girls.... bravo

  • Chitra G.
    25/10/2021 02:57

    Mast mast girlz ! ❤️❤️

  • Asha S.
    25/10/2021 02:37

    Good job.

  • Doris S.
    25/10/2021 00:58

    Beautiful ♥️♥️

  • Peace l.
    25/10/2021 00:20

    Good 👍,God bless you 💐🙌🙌

