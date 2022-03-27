back

Meet the Chak De! India BFFs off-the-field

Brut sat down for a chat with Chak De! India's “Komal Chautala” and “Balbir Kaur” to relive the on-set memories and dig up locker room secrets... 🏑

27/03/2022 4:27 AM
  • 260.3K
  • 14

13 comments

  • Savitha N.
    an hour

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mir_Ranjan_Negi

  • Savitha N.
    an hour

    Kabir Khan character name in the movie is a big lie.... Real hero was Ranjan Negi ....Jai Hind...

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    What is Soimoi Kerkata aka Nisha Nair from the film doing now?

  • Farhad H.
    8 hours

    Komal chautala is❣️

  • Ruchi M.
    9 hours

    Best of Shahrukh Best of sports movie Best of the cast

  • Tannu N.
    13 hours

    🤣🤣🤣amazing to both🤣🤣

  • Hidayat T.
    15 hours

    🇮🇳❤️👍

  • Mohini T.
    a day

    Wonderful to see u ..all time favourite ❤

  • Sravya S.
    a day

    I watched this movie somany times.. this movie is so good

  • Yusuf A.
    a day

    Nice One Thanks 🙏 Bolo Jai Hind Jai Ho 🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳❤🙏

  • Namit B.
    a day

    Dono ke mu dhulwao

  • Rishabh J.
    a day

    started cheap PR Stunts

  • Anoop N.
    a day

    Trying to get inroads for Pathan...Keep that with you.Bollywood is damned..

