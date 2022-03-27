back
Meet the Chak De! India BFFs off-the-field
Brut sat down for a chat with Chak De! India's “Komal Chautala” and “Balbir Kaur” to relive the on-set memories and dig up locker room secrets... 🏑
27/03/2022 4:27 AM
- 260.3K
- 1.3K
- 14
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
13 comments
Savitha N.an hour
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mir_Ranjan_Negi
Savitha N.an hour
Kabir Khan character name in the movie is a big lie.... Real hero was Ranjan Negi ....Jai Hind...
Brut India6 hours
What is Soimoi Kerkata aka Nisha Nair from the film doing now?
Farhad H.8 hours
Komal chautala is❣️
Ruchi M.9 hours
Best of Shahrukh Best of sports movie Best of the cast
Tannu N.13 hours
🤣🤣🤣amazing to both🤣🤣
Hidayat T.15 hours
🇮🇳❤️👍
Mohini T.a day
Wonderful to see u ..all time favourite ❤
Sravya S.a day
I watched this movie somany times.. this movie is so good
Yusuf A.a day
Nice One Thanks 🙏 Bolo Jai Hind Jai Ho 🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳❤🙏
Namit B.a day
Dono ke mu dhulwao
Rishabh J.a day
started cheap PR Stunts
Anoop N.a day
Trying to get inroads for Pathan...Keep that with you.Bollywood is damned..