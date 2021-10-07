back

Meet The Cop Who's Also A Supermodel

She's a biker, a boxer, a policewoman... and a model. Eksha Hangma Subba spoke to Brut about her unusual journey. 👗👮🏽‍♀🥊

06/10/2021 7:42 PMupdated: 07/10/2021 1:16 PM
  • 872.1K
  • 445

379 comments

  • Bipashnagurung G.
    7 hours

    This girl is an inspiration to all

  • Pramod M.
    14 hours

    Every body loves a good dad

  • Rajasimha V.
    15 hours

    God bless you. Praying for all of your well-being. 🙏

  • Rajesh B.
    16 hours

    Brut India What about ur propoganda video about the fake Innovator Anil pradhan.. From that video i got that u guys have no credentials whatsoever.. Totally paid and Biased media..

  • Binu R.
    19 hours

    👍👍👍

  • Akam S.
    21 hours

    Eksha All Da best

  • Kumar A.
    a day

    Salute.....❣️❣️❣️❣️

  • Th N.
    a day

    The girls power 😎

  • Debmalya S.
    a day

    Look.. I'm having a crush on her😍

  • Gitu A.
    a day

    Love u

  • Kidoma B.
    a day

    U makes SIKKIM PROUD, CONGRATS

  • Yoyophy H.
    a day

    ❤❤❤❤

  • Bishnu M.
    a day

    Good wishes Eksha.

  • Kirat S.
    a day

    God bless you

  • Rohitash S.
    a day

    Really aspiring great going 👍👍🙏

  • Brahma A.
    a day

    Though Sikkim exactly isn't in the North East, still considering it to be a part of the 7 sisters, I would say, North East feels like the India everyone dreams of. They are socially 50 years ahead of the rest of the country. Damn! What a lady! God bless her!

  • Rohit A.
    a day

    You are an amazing person. True daughter of our Nation. I wish my daughter too follows your path and choose you as her role model. All the best👍💯

  • Puran G.
    a day

    Inspiration for today's girls

  • Gayatri D.
    a day

    Brilliant Lady..

  • Srabani A.
    a day

    ❤️

