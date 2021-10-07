back
Meet The Cop Who's Also A Supermodel
She's a biker, a boxer, a policewoman... and a model. Eksha Hangma Subba spoke to Brut about her unusual journey. 👗👮🏽♀🥊
06/10/2021 7:42 PMupdated: 07/10/2021 1:16 PM
379 comments
Bipashnagurung G.7 hours
This girl is an inspiration to all
Pramod M.14 hours
Every body loves a good dad
Rajasimha V.15 hours
God bless you. Praying for all of your well-being. 🙏
Rajesh B.16 hours
Brut India What about ur propoganda video about the fake Innovator Anil pradhan.. From that video i got that u guys have no credentials whatsoever.. Totally paid and Biased media..
Binu R.19 hours
👍👍👍
Akam S.21 hours
Eksha All Da best
Kumar A.a day
Salute.....❣️❣️❣️❣️
Th N.a day
The girls power 😎
Debmalya S.a day
Look.. I'm having a crush on her😍
Gitu A.a day
Love u
Kidoma B.a day
U makes SIKKIM PROUD, CONGRATS
Yoyophy H.a day
❤❤❤❤
Bishnu M.a day
Good wishes Eksha.
Kirat S.a day
God bless you
Rohitash S.a day
Really aspiring great going 👍👍🙏
Brahma A.a day
Though Sikkim exactly isn't in the North East, still considering it to be a part of the 7 sisters, I would say, North East feels like the India everyone dreams of. They are socially 50 years ahead of the rest of the country. Damn! What a lady! God bless her!
Rohit A.a day
You are an amazing person. True daughter of our Nation. I wish my daughter too follows your path and choose you as her role model. All the best👍💯
Puran G.a day
Inspiration for today's girls
Gayatri D.a day
Brilliant Lady..
Srabani A.a day
❤️