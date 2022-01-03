back
Meet The “Desi” Mr. Bean
“You are not Mr. Bean. Why are you comparing yourself to a legend?” Jatin Thanvi opens up to Brut about what it's like to impersonate Mr. Bean in India...
02/01/2022 2:57 PMupdated: 03/01/2022 5:04 PM
- 235.8K
- 2.2K
- 104
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
89 comments
Subhankar R.8 hours
Bootleg edition
Dimseng M.3 days
Might not be legend but u have the Talent.😍
Gin T.4 days
Oh no cringe
Gin T.4 days
Cringe
Gin T.4 days
CRINGE
Gin T.4 days
CRINGE
Gin T.4 days
CRINGE
Lucy W.5 days
great job bro.
Shiri B.6 days
His nothing like Mr Bean.
Pratick D.6 days
Bohot age jaiga brother.keep your good work and best of luck.
Manojeet J.6 days
Mr. Bean doesn't involve only making faces. Dislike.
Dïpanshu S.6 days
U know Mr bean is a legend😎
Sen G.6 days
He definitely looks like him a bit but the mimicry is far away from mr. bean 😁.
Kiran S.6 days
Well done to your Mr Bean impersonation!👌🏿 Wish and am sure your dream of meeting him is to come true👍
Kashif A.6 days
We have much better Mr.Bean Pakistan 🇵🇰 https://youtu.be/XnqXw-4TGUg
Mustafa C.6 days
He is good♥️😂
Akash6 days
Dheemi aach pa paka mr bean 😂😂😂
Shruti R.7 days
Eww no plz
Punch E.7 days
Rowan Attikson
Savio F.7 days
He is very good in acting ....well done...