back

Meet The “Desi” Mr. Bean

“You are not Mr. Bean. Why are you comparing yourself to a legend?” Jatin Thanvi opens up to Brut about what it's like to impersonate Mr. Bean in India...

02/01/2022 2:57 PMupdated: 03/01/2022 5:04 PM
  • 235.8K
  • 104

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 4:21

    Kalki On Her "Unconventional" Tag

  3. 3:35

    Meet The “Desi” Mr. Bean

  4. 3:06

    Sonali Bendre On Fighting Cancer

  5. 2:29

    The Celebrity Weddings Of 2021

  6. 4:13

    Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference

89 comments

  • Subhankar R.
    8 hours

    Bootleg edition

  • Dimseng M.
    3 days

    Might not be legend but u have the Talent.😍

  • Gin T.
    4 days

    Oh no cringe

  • Gin T.
    4 days

    Cringe

  • Gin T.
    4 days

    CRINGE

  • Gin T.
    4 days

    CRINGE

  • Gin T.
    4 days

    CRINGE

  • Lucy W.
    5 days

    great job bro.

  • Shiri B.
    6 days

    His nothing like Mr Bean.

  • Pratick D.
    6 days

    Bohot age jaiga brother.keep your good work and best of luck.

  • Manojeet J.
    6 days

    Mr. Bean doesn't involve only making faces. Dislike.

  • Dïpanshu S.
    6 days

    U know Mr bean is a legend😎

  • Sen G.
    6 days

    He definitely looks like him a bit but the mimicry is far away from mr. bean 😁.

  • Kiran S.
    6 days

    Well done to your Mr Bean impersonation!👌🏿 Wish and am sure your dream of meeting him is to come true👍

  • Kashif A.
    6 days

    We have much better Mr.Bean Pakistan 🇵🇰 https://youtu.be/XnqXw-4TGUg

  • Mustafa C.
    6 days

    He is good♥️😂

  • Akash
    6 days

    Dheemi aach pa paka mr bean 😂😂😂

  • Shruti R.
    7 days

    Eww no plz

  • Punch E.
    7 days

    Rowan Attikson

  • Savio F.
    7 days

    He is very good in acting ....well done...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.