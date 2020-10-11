back

Meet The Man With Largest Personal Book Collection

While most people are e-readers, this man is the proud owner of more than 1.5 million books that he has collected over 50 years. Take a peek inside Anke Gowda's "house of books".

11/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 175K
  • 190

120 comments

  • Anvesh K.
    3 hours

    Swati Avis

  • Ankan S.
    7 hours

    Inki mummy kya bolti rahi hogi 😆😆

  • Kukku S.
    8 hours

    Anyone could uh plzz tell me where this books store,

  • Yashoda G.
    8 hours

    kya aapke pass shri Ram ki original book h

  • Mami M.
    12 hours

    Excellent god job sir

  • Riya C.
    12 hours

    tomar future.

  • Sayedmdoliulla
    19 hours

    Bhakts after seeing this isse hume kya lena dena WhatsApp zindabad

  • Amaka I.
    21 hours

    this is like wow, omg.. that's a huge book collection....

  • Pradeep G.
    a day

    I APPRECIATE

  • Girdhari
    a day

    Wow amazing great 👍 👏 👌 🙌

  • Pl B.
    a day

    Books : "My never failing friends are they ! " ...

  • Ezy Y.
    2 days

    Collect but not read it are useless

  • Ketaki A.
    2 days

    Major life goals..but maintenance is missing..they r left as a pile..

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    Great Goweda and his love for books He has great collection of knowledge via books and so as to storing well. These are not cows ie gosala but Gowoda books.

  • Anitha K.
    2 days

    Great sir 🙏

  • Shama S.
    3 days

    ❤❤

  • Amos L.
    3 days

    Sir good work!! But do you have Ao naga (Nagaland) language book?

  • Varun S.
    3 days

    Books are the true treasure a nation should try its best to preserve and save!

  • Varun S.
    3 days

    They should digitize all these books for posterity :) :) :)

  • Rohan G.
    3 days

    First I thought it was a drone shot of slums

