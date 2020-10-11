back
Meet The Man With Largest Personal Book Collection
While most people are e-readers, this man is the proud owner of more than 1.5 million books that he has collected over 50 years. Take a peek inside Anke Gowda's "house of books".
Anvesh K.3 hours
Swati Avis
Ankan S.7 hours
Inki mummy kya bolti rahi hogi 😆😆
Kukku S.8 hours
Anyone could uh plzz tell me where this books store,
Yashoda G.8 hours
kya aapke pass shri Ram ki original book h
Mami M.12 hours
Excellent god job sir
Riya C.12 hours
tomar future.
Sayedmdoliulla19 hours
Bhakts after seeing this isse hume kya lena dena WhatsApp zindabad
Amaka I.21 hours
this is like wow, omg.. that's a huge book collection....
Pradeep G.a day
I APPRECIATE
Girdharia day
Wow amazing great 👍 👏 👌 🙌
Pl B.a day
Books : "My never failing friends are they ! " ...
Ezy Y.2 days
Collect but not read it are useless
Ketaki A.2 days
Major life goals..but maintenance is missing..they r left as a pile..
Jaswant S.2 days
Great Goweda and his love for books He has great collection of knowledge via books and so as to storing well. These are not cows ie gosala but Gowoda books.
Anitha K.2 days
Great sir 🙏
Shama S.3 days
❤❤
Amos L.3 days
Sir good work!! But do you have Ao naga (Nagaland) language book?
Varun S.3 days
Books are the true treasure a nation should try its best to preserve and save!
Varun S.3 days
They should digitize all these books for posterity :) :) :)
Rohan G.3 days
First I thought it was a drone shot of slums