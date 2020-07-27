back

Meet The Mr. Behind Mrs. Janaki

She’s made you laugh all through the lockdown but here’s who Mrs. Janaki really is… 😂😂 Thanks to Abishek Kumar.

07/26/2020 8:27 AMupdated: 07/27/2020 10:33 AM
  • 214.6k
  • 80

Changing India

  1. 2:00

    Turning Public Buses Into Toilets

  2. 1:15

    Madurai Chaiwallah Feeds The Homeless

  3. 3:40

    Meet The Mr. Behind Mrs. Janaki

  4. 5:51

    Five Gifts Shah Rukh Khan Got From His Father

  5. 4:00

    Comedian Gaurav Kapoor Makes Emotional Appeal

  6. 4:22

    Activists Arrested Under Terrorism Laws

53 comments

  • Thejasri G.
    5 hours

    My kids enjoy a lot

  • Veena S.
    7 hours

    Short jokes.. But very nice to see.. Superb.. 👌👌

  • Anandhi
    7 hours

    Great job ...I just love her

  • Aparna M.
    8 hours

    I just love her...can I have her video?

  • Rishabh S.
    10 hours

    whatta studdd !!

  • Sandhya M.
    12 hours

    And I love tat konda especially😊✌rock it

  • Savita S.
    12 hours

    U are superb

  • Sudhir A.
    12 hours

    Janaki was the name of my teacher when I was in STD 1.😊

  • Meeta A.
    13 hours

    Superb stuff😂

  • Seema G.
    13 hours

    super cool

  • Punitha K.
    13 hours

    Good job!

  • Shabrin K.
    14 hours

    And that south Indian slang is an add-on... Well put👏👏😃

  • Mario C.
    15 hours

    Same Tamil ****

  • Pratima B.
    16 hours

    Kutechifyed. Enjoyed Janaki

  • Rahul N.
    16 hours

    🤣

  • Avani K.
    17 hours

    dekh le

  • Indrani B.
    17 hours

    I loved ur work cery much

  • Astha S.
    17 hours

    My favorite

  • Ankita S.
    18 hours

    I ! 😂

  • Nikhita B.
    18 hours

    Damn i thought it was a lady. Good job on the accent and hand gestures