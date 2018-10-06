back
Meet The Plus-Size Model Who Refuses To Be Body-Shamed
Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar is among a new crop of plus-size models who are daring to wear bikinis, flaunt their curves on Instagram and refuse to be body shamed. 👙
10/06/2018 2:01 AM
- 615.6k
- 6.9k
- 379
298 comments
Anucia J.03/15/2019 05:50
What makes anyone think that anybody would choose to be fat? I am sure she must be doing what it takes not to be fat. But the point is in the meanwhile, let her not live in shame. Yes, obesity can lead to health issues. But has anyone thought about how body shaming can lead to mental issues? To the extent where even if she eventually becomes a skinny gal, the mental turmoil could remain. Emotional scars are harder to treat than physical. If being skinny is so easy, someone please tell me why the billionaire Ambanis are all on the chubby side? Yes, the youngest son lost tons of weight but only after he went to a fat farm and only god knows spent how much $$$
Anu V.01/18/2019 12:36
You are beautiful...
Rajesh K.01/10/2019 12:57
Good luck
Junaid M.01/08/2019 08:02
Zeeshan KhanAndrew Garza
Joshi Y.12/31/2018 00:42
Please come nd meet
Raj S.12/17/2018 08:27
Very beautiful looking
Kunal S.12/16/2018 13:25
Apne alas or baanye rakne ka mehnat karne se bachne ka or ghar me bhait k bus sofa todte rahe or bandh me mote hoke model baan jao bada gajab ka tarika h yeh bhi Aaji ghanta gym wagera jao moti ho moti koi bhais koi proud karne wali baat nhi h.🤣🤣🤣😂😂😁
Charles A.12/01/2018 22:15
Looking good girl !! 🙏🙏👍👍😘😘
Stephen O.12/01/2018 07:48
Big is always beautiful and I love them curvey and cuddly xxxoo
Pramod M.11/29/2018 16:36
You in my heart good night
Shubhada J.11/29/2018 14:41
who is this pailwan
Jagdeep K.11/29/2018 12:30
I guess plus size modelling and obese modelling ...... different things. Plus size models have got extra inches but that too in certain proportion. One must be health conscious to a certain bit. Its an opinion .... not as an advise
Rajat S.11/29/2018 10:22
Lmfao..... In this new-age ignorance is bliss!!
Atreya B.11/29/2018 08:24
pls don't change 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍
Meghana N.11/29/2018 03:53
see see
Saini P.11/27/2018 05:57
Rubbal Singh 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Varij J.11/23/2018 11:53
I think she would be a quite motivational speaker . What’s say to call her at the TEDxTalk ?
Vimala J.11/18/2018 23:04
Being fat is not greatful... its an obesity... cause for lots of health issues.. don't be lazy to loose weight... all the best
Neha B.11/15/2018 04:00
Suppper like Gal 😘😘😘😘 I loved your statement about swimwear !!! Just live your life you want to live , ppl only talk when they can’t do what you are doing. Dieting and taking care of health is good and must but not at the cost of your mental health and happiness . Love you stay blessed
Roshan J.11/07/2018 20:29
Diseases targeting so beaware...from now if u do sme workout tgt will be bettr