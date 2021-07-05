back
Meet The Viral Instagram Mother
She went viral online for her honest reaction to her daughter’s expensive purchase but turns out she isn’t just a one-hit wonder.
05/07/2021 2:11 PMupdated: 05/07/2021 2:12 PM
- 209.7K
- 1.2K
- 53
43 comments
Kamal A.5 hours
Loved her/Mom..dearest!! I think Gucci..needs ro make her their brand Ambassador..now..I. India!! I mean who knows!? Much love!✌💜
Apeksha Z.6 hours
- you could make mum famous someday, thanks to all the recording you keep doing all the time
Nibha S.18 hours
Clap 👏👏👏👏 for the so called amazing audienc those are making them famous and internet sensation Bcoz u cannot see the deservable skill or talent rather this one
Priti K.20 hours
Ab yeh zyada ho raha hai
Mohit J.a day
So much rich..buys 35k DPS belt and became famous. And now aiming at LV..wow 👍
Kamran A.a day
Ego ladka na pata saki abtk😀😀
Ananya D.a day
's obsession with this family is just annoying.
Yash W.a day
relatable to our moms ?
KaramVeer S.a day
Brut = bullshit
Vedika S.a day
watch this 😄
Chiktiya M.a day
Mother's reaction is same as every mother and is too funny but the way the daughter speaks is so so so so lazy. 🤧
Vama P.a day
belt a belt maregein🤣
Tapasya D.a day
so look proper Indian Mother.
Grace M.a day
Mohima C.2 days
😏😏😏....dekhso!!! ami bolsilam na...its high time to make your mom viral
Aditi S.2 days
Jo koi bhi yaha comment kar raha hain plz ye sooch kar bole ki kisi ki maa or beti ko bol rahe ho so be in ur limit and accha nahi bol sakte so just shut off
Manish R.2 days
Next big star after hindustani bhau who got fame by Gaalis.
Surajj K.2 days
saalo you show everything of rich people.....show something if poors
Mohammad H.2 days
Now a days ,people r using social medea to show their wealth.....she filmed 35k rupees belt....behind her mother's innocence ...she is just showing off her expencive belt....nice try
Anchal A.2 days
My grandmother was just like this.