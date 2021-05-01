back

Meet The Woman Helping Bollywood Have Better Sex

Aastha Khanna's job is to make sure there is nothing awkward about shooting intimate scenes on screen. Khanna, India's first certified intimacy coordinator, spoke to Brut about her work and how she makes the magic happen.

01/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 1.6M
  • 191

120 comments

  • Anwesa M.
    4 hours

    dekh eta

  • Vivek R.
    5 hours

    UDITA kid doing wonders ! Proud of you 👍🏻

  • Renuka K.
    5 hours

    Amazing..I always used to.wonder how the intimAte scenes are shot

  • Ok S.
    6 hours

    Great job indeed. Quite a skill. She deserves some Save Earth Award.

  • Manish S.
    6 hours

    Iska bhi course aur classes shuru ho jaye gi colleges main ek do saal main. 😂

  • Aditya A.
    17 hours

    dhokha hua h apne saath

  • Sagar S.
    19 hours

    try korte parish

  • Rishi S.
    a day

    Bollywood directors vision? Hahahahaha

  • Rakesh S.
    a day

    Now choreographer r replaced by intimate scene directors in bollywood bcoz for every scene either romantic or heart breating only intimate scenes are shown . Just few step away from pornography. Almost touched that line.

  • Manjula C.
    a day

    Firstly, why are such scenes included into movies?

  • Korak D.
    a day

    Play cricket every protection gear u would find there. BDW asked srk or salman khan to wear it in every Film of their home production movies.

  • Shaunak K.
    a day

    an interesting profession tbh..

  • Aditya I.
    a day

    another career opp for u 😉

  • Karshar S.
    a day

    Consent is necessary https://www.facebook.com/groups/438952537359266/?ref=share

  • Binod K.
    a day

    Just a question - Are the emotions real?

  • Anshad C.
    2 days

    Bulshit

  • Abhishek S.
    2 days

    What’s with the incomplete accent?

  • Wilfred K.
    2 days

    I feel sorry for your boyfriend if at all you have any...im sure you will not..other than that....all the best for your husband..

  • Mishika K.
    2 days

    Woooooooowww well done

  • Sandesh N.
    2 days

    I totally agree with her nd hope u gain the importance fr drawing the line of personal

