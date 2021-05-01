back
Meet The Woman Helping Bollywood Have Better Sex
Aastha Khanna's job is to make sure there is nothing awkward about shooting intimate scenes on screen. Khanna, India's first certified intimacy coordinator, spoke to Brut about her work and how she makes the magic happen.
01/05/2021 5:27 AM
120 comments
Anwesa M.4 hours
dekh eta
Vivek R.5 hours
UDITA kid doing wonders ! Proud of you 👍🏻
Renuka K.5 hours
Amazing..I always used to.wonder how the intimAte scenes are shot
Ok S.6 hours
Great job indeed. Quite a skill. She deserves some Save Earth Award.
Manish S.6 hours
Iska bhi course aur classes shuru ho jaye gi colleges main ek do saal main. 😂
Aditya A.17 hours
dhokha hua h apne saath
Sagar S.19 hours
try korte parish
Rishi S.a day
Bollywood directors vision? Hahahahaha
Rakesh S.a day
Now choreographer r replaced by intimate scene directors in bollywood bcoz for every scene either romantic or heart breating only intimate scenes are shown . Just few step away from pornography. Almost touched that line.
Manjula C.a day
Firstly, why are such scenes included into movies?
Korak D.a day
Play cricket every protection gear u would find there. BDW asked srk or salman khan to wear it in every Film of their home production movies.
Shaunak K.a day
an interesting profession tbh..
Aditya I.a day
another career opp for u 😉
Karshar S.a day
Consent is necessary https://www.facebook.com/groups/438952537359266/?ref=share
Binod K.a day
Just a question - Are the emotions real?
Anshad C.2 days
Bulshit
Abhishek S.2 days
What’s with the incomplete accent?
Wilfred K.2 days
I feel sorry for your boyfriend if at all you have any...im sure you will not..other than that....all the best for your husband..
Mishika K.2 days
Woooooooowww well done
Sandesh N.2 days
I totally agree with her nd hope u gain the importance fr drawing the line of personal