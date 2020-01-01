back

Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference

She proved it doesn’t always take a male superstar to script a box-office success in Bollywood. She turns 41 today.

01/01/2020 4:58 AM
36 comments

  • Shital B.
    9 hours

    Happy Birthday

  • Af R.
    13 hours

    My favorite heroine ever

  • Ashok R.
    13 hours

    talented actress for sure!!

  • Brut India
    14 hours

    Balan will be seen portraying the role of math genius Shakuntala Devi in her next film: https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/shakuntala-devi-vidya-balan-gives-maths-class-wali-feeling-with-release-date-announcement-2147724

  • Saneer S.
    21 hours

    Hahaha like her big ...

  • Furqan H.
    a day

    This Paid Whore is distroying our society.

  • Hitesh A.
    a day

    Haha 🙄

  • Amruthavalli S.
    a day

    Happy birthday dear

  • Siddharth R.
    a day

    Hot aunty

  • Jyotshna M.
    a day

    Many many happy returns of the day. God bless u dear.

  • Haider A.
    a day

    Mein Pakistan sy Lanat bhej Raha hon . Qabool Krn ...

  • Ayog S.
    a day

    Happy Birthday bindhya balan

  • Azeez E.
    a day

    Jio Azaar saal

  • Umendra N.
    a day

    Hi she's also from KERALA God Bless Her career

  • Barnali G.
    a day

    One of those few actors who has the capability of acting with a grade A even in a C graded movie

  • Jharna D.
    a day

    Great💅💅💅

  • Akash S.
    a day

    Jo awards inko milne chaiye the wo kangana ko mile, yeh bhi ek irony hai...log bhul gye

  • Rajdeep H.
    a day

    Indeed a very good actress

  • Dolly G.
    a day

    ❤️❤️

  • Bhaskar S.
    a day

    She is my most favourite actress. She is the best actress in Bollywood.