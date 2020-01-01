Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference

She proved it doesn’t always take a male superstar to script a box-office success in Bollywood. She turns 41 today.
Balan will be seen portraying the role of math genius Shakuntala Devi in her next film: https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/shakuntala-devi-vidya-balan-gives-maths-class-wali-feeling-with-release-date-announcement-2147724
