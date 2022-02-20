back
Minawala’s ultimate guide to content creation
From starting her career as a fashion blogger to becoming a global influencer, this style fiesta has come a long way. 💅🏽 🎥: Masoom Minawala
20/02/2022 2:57 PM
- 101.2K
- 411
- 4
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Brut India5 days
In an interview she reveals how she came to build this vast empire: https://yourstory.com/2022/02/masoom-minawala-influencer-transfor-india-fashion-bussiness-creators-inc/amp
Markus A.5 days
Global influence with 1 million followers 😋😋🤪🙏 kya baat hi 😋