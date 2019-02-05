back

Mommy, Where Do Dimples Come From?

What makes these celebrities so much cuter than others? 🤔

02/05/2019 4:04 AMupdated: 02/05/2019 11:12 AM
  • 435.4k
  • 298

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

  5. What Goes On Inside The Bigg Boss House?

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

185 comments

  • Neha S.
    03/06/2019 05:55

    Anuja Shirke

  • Sukanya K.
    03/06/2019 04:19

    see ..😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋

  • Shagun L.
    03/05/2019 18:20

    😂

  • Saurav S.
    03/05/2019 16:27

    Where hritik roshan ,shahid kapoor,ranbir kapoor ranveer singh has dimple

  • Amartya C.
    03/05/2019 14:35

    They are attractive because they are groomed 24 ×7 by stylists

  • Gurmeet S.
    03/04/2019 17:15

    Rupya

  • Gayatri A.
    03/04/2019 14:00

    😄😄

  • Abhishek D.
    03/02/2019 02:33

    😅

  • Parth T.
    03/01/2019 18:36

    😎

  • Namrata T.
    03/01/2019 13:14

    😂😂

  • Sohini D.
    02/28/2019 17:00

    dimples yaad hain? 😝😍😜🙈

  • Shayan V.
    02/28/2019 05:27

    Kch ni makeup bolta hai guru

  • Bishakha G.
    02/28/2019 04:51

    😂💜

  • Saakshi M.
    02/28/2019 02:13

    😂😂😂dimple

  • Sambhavi D.
    02/27/2019 16:28

    loves dimples !!!

  • Radhika P.
    02/27/2019 08:40

    ..😁😁😁😁

  • Pranali K.
    02/26/2019 18:06

    Hey I have a dimple on my cheeks and I look soo cute

  • Kushal C.
    02/26/2019 17:29

    tumhare dimple bhi bohot khas hain 😂😍

  • Subhodeep D.
    02/26/2019 09:37

    😍

  • Pranitha K.
    02/25/2019 13:53

    Dimples....