Most Popular Viral Videos Of Last Year

Watch three viral videos that broke the internet in India. 💻😮

08/06/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:34 PM
45 comments

  • Sakshi M.
    08/09/2019 07:07

    making your morning good be like 🙋

  • Ajay J.
    08/09/2019 04:37

    G00d

  • Brut India
    08/07/2019 07:04

    Internet's favourite uncle has a dance video called 'Chacha Naach'. Have you seen it? https://scroll.in/video/916351/watch-dancing-uncle-aka-sanjeev-shrivastva-is-back-this-time-in-his-own-music-video

  • Telngoh S.
    08/07/2019 06:51

    Dancing uncle is the best... I cant stop watching his dance moves.I love it so much.

  • Suman P.
    08/07/2019 06:40

    abar has😂😂😂

  • Mustak A.
    08/07/2019 05:47

    Thain thain

  • Manjunath D.
    08/07/2019 05:11

    Worst over acting uncle

  • Payal T.
    08/07/2019 04:27

    Sharanya

  • Rajat G.
    08/07/2019 03:56

    chai pi lo

  • Amisha S.
    08/07/2019 03:34

    this thain thain cop is more hilarious than the other two . 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Abhishek D.
    08/07/2019 03:19

    Uncle rocks n all aunties shocked😂

  • Harjeet K.
    08/06/2019 21:33

    quick recap

  • Jeet M.
    08/06/2019 19:04

    Number 2 and 3 😂😂

  • Reena W.
    08/06/2019 16:39

    😝

  • Hemant T.
    08/06/2019 14:21

    Thay Thay

  • Salim P.
    08/06/2019 13:12

    Please give the chai award to the cop gun shot with his mouth 😂 that's India for you...

  • Mrinmoy D.
    08/06/2019 12:18

    Mujhe to Thai thai wala hi chalega 😂😂😂

  • Vikas S.
    08/06/2019 11:21

    I can hear these videos even on mute

  • Rajat B.
    08/06/2019 10:34

    Thai thai.. fantastic juggad

  • Nik S.
    08/06/2019 10:16

    ,,Silky Kaur..!🤣🤣🤣

