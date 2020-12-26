back

Mothers And Lovers? Same Same But Different

Did you know Sridevi played the step-mother of Rajinikanth when she was just 13 years old? Years later, her character had a crush on him in ChaalBaaz. These are actors who were paired with their co-stars in starkly contrasting roles...

26/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 49.9K
  • 9

9 comments

  • Charu S.
    a day

    You missed sanjiv kumar and jaya bhaduri Father daughter in Parichay , sasur bahu in Sholay and later hero heroine in Naukar

  • Joghee N.
    4 days

    Time fly

  • MAliHA F.
    4 days

    Mindset . What to say

  • Ramesh S.
    4 days

    Man never grows old if he knows howw to

  • Tabraiz B.
    4 days

    Bollywood has been morally balanced right from the start.

  • Wasim A.
    4 days

    🙏🏽😇 Kaahbi..

  • Amita B.
    4 days

    ...time is flying...

  • Dibakar G.
    4 days

    It happens ! But they beautifully characterized these on screen

  • Brut India
    16/12/2020 10:01

    Other than playing Rajinikanth's stepmother, here are some more fun facts about Sridevi: https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/did-you-know-sridevi-played-rajinikanths-step-mother-in-a-film-here-are-15-lesser-known-facts-about-the-actress-1166557/

