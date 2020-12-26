back
Mothers And Lovers? Same Same But Different
Did you know Sridevi played the step-mother of Rajinikanth when she was just 13 years old? Years later, her character had a crush on him in ChaalBaaz. These are actors who were paired with their co-stars in starkly contrasting roles...
26/12/2020 2:57 PM
9 comments
Charu S.a day
You missed sanjiv kumar and jaya bhaduri Father daughter in Parichay , sasur bahu in Sholay and later hero heroine in Naukar
Joghee N.4 days
Time fly
MAliHA F.4 days
Mindset . What to say
Ramesh S.4 days
Man never grows old if he knows howw to
Tabraiz B.4 days
Bollywood has been morally balanced right from the start.
Wasim A.4 days
🙏🏽😇 Kaahbi..
Amita B.4 days
...time is flying...
Dibakar G.4 days
It happens ! But they beautifully characterized these on screen
Brut India16/12/2020 10:01
