back
Mrs. Funnybones: The Reluctant Actor Turned Writer
This former actor quickly turned her back on the film industry, took her failures in her stride and set off on a new path that included books, design, and a healthy dose of humour. She turns 47 today. Thanks to Algebra Conversations for the footage.
29/12/2020 5:27 AM
- 291.1K
- 2.9K
- 76
62 comments
Azan R.3 hours
Good luck
Shobha L.3 hours
Excellent !
Leena S.6 hours
😂
Lokesh S.6 hours
Go to hell
Raul R.6 hours
modi follows her on twitter 😂
Krishnkali S.8 hours
She is a mediocre writer.she gets published bcz of contacts n her husband's money. I had bought her book,'Pajamas don't lie', couldn't finish it,after going through few pages.It was crap, pseudo n superficial.
Ismaa S.8 hours
Wow. What an inspiration Twinkle Khanna! It's in your blood
Kulsum N.10 hours
beautiful and intelligent. I respect akshay more because he chose,well
Prasanth M.11 hours
She is intelligent, a good writer and was one among the horrible actors in 90s, early 2000s. Was good for her that she left cinema
Sakshi S.11 hours
Inspiring 😎
Joy P.11 hours
Nice,Godbless
Anjali S.13 hours
what , try being honest, don't worry she will not sue you. she herself has admitted she had no talents of an actor. she did not choose the tough path ,she had to coz she was damn poor in her acting skills.
Jyotee M.13 hours
Beauty with brain n bold n beautiful
Electra S.13 hours
She is well known for her rudeness and now her husband Akshay has also picked her trait where he openly insults some of kapil sharma shows members on stage...I used to like Akshay but not anymore....our very own hindu who speaks ill about our gods have no place in my heart
Warda A.13 hours
The Thing about her that she doesn't really care about other people's Opinion is the Coolest asset in her..💙💙💚
Parvathy J.15 hours
Such a horrible writer. I read her books. It's so amateur, silly and insipid. Should have stayed with acting
Narayan K.15 hours
Click “see fewer video like this”
Anuradha S.15 hours
Who's she? Fako
Daggupati B.15 hours
Nepotistic attitude
Suhail S.16 hours
AWH....You and that Canadian are still FAILURE....