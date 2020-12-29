back

Mrs. Funnybones: The Reluctant Actor Turned Writer

This former actor quickly turned her back on the film industry, took her failures in her stride and set off on a new path that included books, design, and a healthy dose of humour. She turns 47 today. Thanks to Algebra Conversations for the footage.

29/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 291.1K
  • 76

62 comments

  • Azan R.
    3 hours

    Good luck

  • Shobha L.
    3 hours

    Excellent !

  • Leena S.
    6 hours

    😂

  • Lokesh S.
    6 hours

    Go to hell

  • Raul R.
    6 hours

    modi follows her on twitter 😂

  • Krishnkali S.
    8 hours

    She is a mediocre writer.she gets published bcz of contacts n her husband's money. I had bought her book,'Pajamas don't lie', couldn't finish it,after going through few pages.It was crap, pseudo n superficial.

  • Ismaa S.
    8 hours

    Wow. What an inspiration Twinkle Khanna! It's in your blood

  • Kulsum N.
    10 hours

    beautiful and intelligent. I respect akshay more because he chose,well

  • Prasanth M.
    11 hours

    She is intelligent, a good writer and was one among the horrible actors in 90s, early 2000s. Was good for her that she left cinema

  • Sakshi S.
    11 hours

    Inspiring 😎

  • Joy P.
    11 hours

    Nice,Godbless

  • Anjali S.
    13 hours

    what , try being honest, don't worry she will not sue you. she herself has admitted she had no talents of an actor. she did not choose the tough path ,she had to coz she was damn poor in her acting skills.

  • Jyotee M.
    13 hours

    Beauty with brain n bold n beautiful

  • Electra S.
    13 hours

    She is well known for her rudeness and now her husband Akshay has also picked her trait where he openly insults some of kapil sharma shows members on stage...I used to like Akshay but not anymore....our very own hindu who speaks ill about our gods have no place in my heart

  • Warda A.
    13 hours

    The Thing about her that she doesn't really care about other people's Opinion is the Coolest asset in her..💙💙💚

  • Parvathy J.
    15 hours

    Such a horrible writer. I read her books. It's so amateur, silly and insipid. Should have stayed with acting

  • Narayan K.
    15 hours

    Click “see fewer video like this”

  • Anuradha S.
    15 hours

    Who's she? Fako

  • Daggupati B.
    15 hours

    Nepotistic attitude

  • Suhail S.
    16 hours

    AWH....You and that Canadian are still FAILURE....

