Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

How to keep the sparks flying in a long-term relationship… Saif Ali Khan shared these secrets with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the 104.8 Ishq FM show, What Women Want.

07/07/2020 2:57 PM
Arte - il est temps

1197 comments

  • Safia Y.
    11 hours

    No Gold For A Muslim man

  • Aishah A.
    13 hours

    Oh wow! Here's a real couple! They said all the right things! Saif displays alot of maturity, importantly, emotional maturity. A marriage always wins when one partner, more so, the husband is emotionally mature! But we're not ready to talk about that as yet...

  • KehkasHan U.
    15 hours

    Kareena just want people to praise her. She looks so dumb all the time. Saif is a true gentleman.

  • Noshir D.
    15 hours

    They Are Pretenders They Think That By Speaking English They Are Royal People More They Do These Things Less Popular Their Demand

  • Sky S.
    15 hours

    Follow these INDIAN CELEBRITIES LIVES & their RULES u can all learn 1 thing for very sure.... that is how to get ur life REALLY MESSED UP...!! This couple here taking TOPS that FLOP list..

  • Farhat I.
    16 hours

    Saif is quite mature and sensible

  • Asghar K.
    17 hours

    Romantic and admirable.

  • Veena D.
    18 hours

    What is this? They don't have enough space to know about each other. They have to show people. Enough being fake. Opt for some charity or donation. But not on media.

  • Surinder M.
    20 hours

    🤜🏽🤜🏽🤜🏽👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻

  • Rubaiya C.
    20 hours

    Very well said, Saif. Thanks..it's really helpful.

  • Rashmi A.
    21 hours

    Ban and boycott this arrogant nepotism foolish products 😡😡

  • Swati S.
    21 hours

    Loved this

  • Faisal N.
    21 hours

    Is it true that her family tradition is find a rich guy to marry even if hes divorced.. so long as he is rich?? Is that an Indian thing/culture/tradition??

  • Showrov A.
    a day

    saif is smart

  • Macrenhas A.
    a day

    Boycoot this scout drills right away from bollywood

  • Ancy J.
    a day

    People have positive & negative thoughts about themselves & for others Each individual has own opinion & behaviour for life Let them also live their life that’s it

  • Shazaf M.
    a day

    this man has my heart - what a guy

  • Usha R.
    a day

    Talking about respect and not cheating on someone where he himself had cheated on his first wife by having an extramarital affair with this cheap candy

  • Sanaya S.
    a day

    always flattering herself pffft

  • Sanaya S.
    a day

    just go and do some plantation u silly people..