Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

1197 comments
Safia Y.11 hours
No Gold For A Muslim man
Aishah A.13 hours
Oh wow! Here's a real couple! They said all the right things! Saif displays alot of maturity, importantly, emotional maturity. A marriage always wins when one partner, more so, the husband is emotionally mature! But we're not ready to talk about that as yet...
KehkasHan U.15 hours
Kareena just want people to praise her. She looks so dumb all the time. Saif is a true gentleman.
Noshir D.15 hours
They Are Pretenders They Think That By Speaking English They Are Royal People More They Do These Things Less Popular Their Demand
Sky S.15 hours
Follow these INDIAN CELEBRITIES LIVES & their RULES u can all learn 1 thing for very sure.... that is how to get ur life REALLY MESSED UP...!! This couple here taking TOPS that FLOP list..
Farhat I.16 hours
Saif is quite mature and sensible
Asghar K.17 hours
Romantic and admirable.
Veena D.18 hours
What is this? They don't have enough space to know about each other. They have to show people. Enough being fake. Opt for some charity or donation. But not on media.
Surinder M.20 hours
🤜🏽🤜🏽🤜🏽👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻
Rubaiya C.20 hours
Very well said, Saif. Thanks..it's really helpful.
Rashmi A.21 hours
Ban and boycott this arrogant nepotism foolish products 😡😡
Swati S.21 hours
Loved this
Faisal N.21 hours
Is it true that her family tradition is find a rich guy to marry even if hes divorced.. so long as he is rich?? Is that an Indian thing/culture/tradition??
Showrov A.a day
saif is smart
Macrenhas A.a day
Boycoot this scout drills right away from bollywood
Ancy J.a day
People have positive & negative thoughts about themselves & for others Each individual has own opinion & behaviour for life Let them also live their life that’s it
Shazaf M.a day
this man has my heart - what a guy
Usha R.a day
Talking about respect and not cheating on someone where he himself had cheated on his first wife by having an extramarital affair with this cheap candy
Sanaya S.a day
always flattering herself pffft
Sanaya S.a day
just go and do some plantation u silly people..