Mumbai police plays James Bond

Your next workout playlist could be curated by the Mumbai police…🤯 🥁: Livolive events

26/02/2022 1:27 PM
  • 57.8K
  • 25

22 comments

  • Brut India
    15 hours

    Full performance here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAITU7iusro&t=5s

  • Eesha D.
    2 days

    Awesome

  • Paramjit K.
    2 days

    Awesome

  • Tahira S.
    2 days

    do visit pakistan and perform - thank you in advance ♥🙏

  • Renu S.
    2 days

    Amazing

  • Debatree M.
    2 days

    This is so cool 😎🥰🤩

  • Shrikant S.
    3 days

    Mumbai police My pride

  • Usha V.
    3 days

    💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

  • Manoj F.
    3 days

    Wow..... superb

  • Swadha D.
    3 days

    Jai Hind

  • Fitbano B.
    3 days

    https://fitbanoin.godaddysites.com/

  • Chukhu R.
    3 days

    Thats putin

  • Bharat Y.
    3 days

    Daniel Craig can do biopic of Putin. The best James Bond ever would be Sean Connery

  • Bharati M.
    3 days

    Awesome !!

  • Roopali M.
    3 days

    Wow, amazing talent and perfect stress buster too. 👍

  • Nazim A.
    3 days

    Highest respect to Mumbai Police Officers and the top brass for allowing them to perform such an outstanding performance 👏👌❤

  • Mozaffar A.
    3 days

    Nice

  • AAlok K.
    3 days

    Just can't properly follow the primary function.

  • Nareien D.
    3 days

    Just wwooww.. mumbai police.. 👌💪🙏

  • Prachi S.
    3 days

    Superb

