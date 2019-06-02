back
Mumbai 'Typewriter Artist' Uses Low-Tech Tool For Portraits
In the age of selfies, Chandrakant Bhide also captures faces. But he doesn't use a cellphone. 📱🚫👀 Meet Mumbai's 'typewriter artist'.
02/06/2019 7:57 AMupdated: 08/28/2020 10:07 AM
6 comments
Marwan A.02/06/2019 16:47
india best kantri
Ajinkya W.02/06/2019 16:30
Excellent..
Baozhai Q.02/06/2019 11:05
Little did they know he also writes cracks and populates ascii for Codex and Razor1911 :P
Anita A.02/06/2019 10:41
Wah
Samad M.02/06/2019 09:46
In future .... Lagta hai election ka waitt kr rhe hai chacha😉
Imtiyaz A.02/06/2019 09:23
👍 👍 👍