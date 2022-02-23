back

Mumbaikars Love These Samosas | Swiggy Iconic Flavours

Who says you can't find good samosas in Mumbai. This legendary eatery has been serving samosas for over 47 years now and Chef Ranveer Brar recently tried them in his latest show, Swiggy Iconic Flavours. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

23/02/2022 10:27 AM
  • 470.3K
  • 120

80 comments

  • Francis J.
    2 hours

    Itna pakaata hai ye gosh

  • Rajat S.
    5 hours

    🙂

  • Shubham K.
    6 hours

    Mahesh Haral जायचय परत...😅

  • Jayesh K.
    8 hours

    Studied in D.S. High School till SSC which is next to Gurukrupa. The taste is still the same but the size of Samosa has reduced. Also earlier the price was justified with the quality of the samosas. But now they have increased the price of that tiny samosa so much that it does not justify it at all.

  • Jadhav V.
    10 hours

    SIES days...I jst loved this place.awesome place and awesome memories

  • Vijayshankar R.
    10 hours

    Also must visit place for samosas is Gulati in Sherepunjab Andheri East awesome samosa and chole bathure

  • Sudha M.
    11 hours

    jigar

  • Rakhee P.
    11 hours

    Most awesome treat in the world! The moment you say Gurukripa, the mouth waters...the look, aroma, taste - the same forever. I remember that even as a child, the best part about going to movie theaters was the samosas in the interval ❤ till date my friends and family can bribe me with them 😀it's a standing instruction to my driver to never pass Sion without picking up Gurukripa samosas! Yeh kripa nanaye rakhna 🙏🥰

  • Shilpa S.
    11 hours

    Now that you are recommending I must buy 1463th time ,once again..,😁😁

  • Jiya S.
    15 hours

  • Sonal M.
    16 hours

    your search

  • Zahid H.
    18 hours

    go enjoy

  • Kanan S.
    20 hours

    All time favourite

  • Bidisha K.
    a day

    Where is your mask?

  • Vijaya N.
    a day

    How could I not remember having gorged on these wonderful looking, piping hot samosas while at SIES college? A very ordinary looking eatery it was in the 70s.......just Rs. 2/- per piece!

  • Samarjeet R.
    a day

    Did i see virat kohli 😂

  • Raj L.
    a day

    our favourite place to have Samosa's 😋😋

  • Aasif S.
    a day

    Me n my wife ka meeting point , having sweet memories since 1997

  • Sid N.
    a day

    My favourite @ Guru kripa has been the pani puri 😋, I can easily eat 3 or 4 plates and their jalebi 😍...wah bhai wah!

  • Sarwat I.
    a day

    I. had it just today.

