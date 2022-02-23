back
Mumbaikars Love These Samosas | Swiggy Iconic Flavours
Who says you can't find good samosas in Mumbai. This legendary eatery has been serving samosas for over 47 years now and Chef Ranveer Brar recently tried them in his latest show, Swiggy Iconic Flavours. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
23/02/2022 10:27 AM
- 470.3K
- 4.2K
- 120
80 comments
Francis J.2 hours
Itna pakaata hai ye gosh
Rajat S.5 hours
🙂
Shubham K.6 hours
Mahesh Haral जायचय परत...😅
Jayesh K.8 hours
Studied in D.S. High School till SSC which is next to Gurukrupa. The taste is still the same but the size of Samosa has reduced. Also earlier the price was justified with the quality of the samosas. But now they have increased the price of that tiny samosa so much that it does not justify it at all.
Jadhav V.10 hours
SIES days...I jst loved this place.awesome place and awesome memories
Vijayshankar R.10 hours
Also must visit place for samosas is Gulati in Sherepunjab Andheri East awesome samosa and chole bathure
Sudha M.11 hours
jigar
Rakhee P.11 hours
Most awesome treat in the world! The moment you say Gurukripa, the mouth waters...the look, aroma, taste - the same forever. I remember that even as a child, the best part about going to movie theaters was the samosas in the interval ❤ till date my friends and family can bribe me with them 😀it's a standing instruction to my driver to never pass Sion without picking up Gurukripa samosas! Yeh kripa nanaye rakhna 🙏🥰
Shilpa S.11 hours
Now that you are recommending I must buy 1463th time ,once again..,😁😁
Jiya S.15 hours
Sonal M.16 hours
Zahid H.18 hours
go enjoy
Kanan S.20 hours
All time favourite
Bidisha K.a day
Where is your mask?
Vijaya N.a day
How could I not remember having gorged on these wonderful looking, piping hot samosas while at SIES college? A very ordinary looking eatery it was in the 70s.......just Rs. 2/- per piece!
Samarjeet R.a day
Did i see virat kohli 😂
Raj L.a day
our favourite place to have Samosa's 😋😋
Aasif S.a day
Me n my wife ka meeting point , having sweet memories since 1997
Sid N.a day
My favourite @ Guru kripa has been the pani puri 😋, I can easily eat 3 or 4 plates and their jalebi 😍...wah bhai wah!
Sarwat I.a day
I. had it just today.