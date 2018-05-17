Musicians Strike A Not-Too-Subtle Note To Male Concert-Goers

The video you shared is of the atif aslam concert in which it turned out it was a bouncer stopping a girl to climb up the stage not molesting her.
Chitransh K.28/06/2018 21:47
The video you shared is of the atif aslam concert in which it turned out it was a bouncer stopping a girl to climb up the stage not molesting her. Please don't judge so quickly.
Hussain G.28/06/2018 16:55
Should be a separate section for females
Sharmila S.08/06/2018 12:29
this is why Concerts feel like a big no from within.
Shoaib K.05/06/2018 23:59
<3
Vishnu L.05/06/2018 17:30
In every live Concerts ifull enjoy with others girls who alone and they also come there to enjoy ...Pumping nd ejuculte is not a big deal , they also wAnt to do that , they get enjoy with that ....If you have any problem thn don't come in my way .....
Talha N.05/06/2018 10:05
atifff <3
Shwetank S.04/06/2018 19:34
Arey behan ke lodo...islam ke naam pe apna bill mat fado. Islam ne bohat kuch sikhaya hai...par tum logon ko bas apne fayede ki baat nikalna ata hai. Fundamental rights and molestation ka diff pata hai?
Cyllene R.04/06/2018 07:53
the comments
Marwah Y.04/06/2018 06:17
शैफ़िला लाधाणी
Kumar D.04/06/2018 05:36
abhi apne fests mein behave krrna seekhlo wrrna aise hi jaleeel hoge
Anand N.04/06/2018 03:47
people who don't follow Ladbible and 9GAG can follow this as this admin follows them and copy pastes adding some googled numbers for effect and no relevance
Badar H.03/06/2018 13:05
Syed Aaqib Hasanie
Meshtoque H.03/06/2018 13:00
Question...why they go up for chills at such places?
Saad A.03/06/2018 11:16
Krny kya jati hain ye concert py😶😶
Saifullah A.03/06/2018 10:02
If you provide that romantic envoirment then you can't just blame on him gathering must be separate.
Wamiz P.03/06/2018 06:17
Bloody beasts
Bilawal G.03/06/2018 03:49
Wow. They R SaviNg WomeN. By AbusiNg oR ThReateNiNg to PhysicaLLy Abuse The PeNpetRatoR's MotheR, SisteR n DaughteRs !!!! . GReat!!!
Anshul M.03/06/2018 00:47
Brut india me itne pakistani 🤔
Mian W.02/06/2018 23:37
Then why does these girls go to concerts. Its like aa bail mujhy mar...
Mustaq A.02/06/2018 18:24
GOOD INITIATE