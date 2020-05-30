Mythical Paatal Lok Vs Real Paatal Lok
4 Women Share Their First Adulting Moment
The Influence Female Friendships Have On Careers
History Behind The Hunters
Too good .. dont miss this episode even try to watch pachayat also good one
It’s a Fictional Series!!!!
It is based on a book by Tarun tejpal .on a real life incident.. don't overthink it
🔝🔥
Thy also uses bad word for Nepali women, tht may change people perspective towards Nepali people
Attempt to defame Hindu religion, thy dont hv balls to show others, under name of art thy can do any damage to our value system...
Another hinduphobic leftist propoganda
Fictional series ko inspired keh rhe h .. 🤣�as
Really good series...enjoyed it
Stop Watching Movies wearing your own judgemental Goggles,if you are doing so than web series are not meant for you
Too negative and bad for society.
Please encourage positive
We the people of civilized society and the country highly objected such kind of series to promote more anti social elements and damaged culture and society of one insisting communal hatred and anti india the other in the series. The Ministry of I & B must look into the matter and take appropriate actions to band the uncensored series running in the country.
this series is just collection of powerful scenes. but the main story is shit. Futile effort to bring all societal atrocities and vile realities in a single thread that ends up as useless to the central plot . unnecessary character introduction pulling a single thread for too long until it becomes boring repetitive and predictable.
Brut is now showing advertisements of controversial series.
Download hi kr rha hu dekhne k liye bs ab ye ad band kr do Maan liya yaar ho gya convince
https://technotalk2news.blogspot.com/2020/05/xiaomi-miui12-global-rollout.html
MIUI12 UPDATE
I can see in recently brut india is also on the way to Anti-national, Anti india,Anti Hindu which is not acceptable.
We should not encourage such content... Generalising "gaali" is not acceptable and this series promoted childporn.... How can we accept this as a society. There should be heavy sensoring of web content in india 😠😠😠😠😠
Amazing web series
Brut India is totally deviated. It's propagates fake Hinduphobia.
35 comments
Aggi S.4 days
Too good .. dont miss this episode even try to watch pachayat also good one
Khan R.05/30/2020 10:25
It’s a Fictional Series!!!!
Anubhav S.05/30/2020 01:08
It is based on a book by Tarun tejpal .on a real life incident.. don't overthink it
Saurabh S.05/29/2020 15:00
🔝🔥
Ashish H.05/29/2020 13:04
Thy also uses bad word for Nepali women, tht may change people perspective towards Nepali people
Ashish H.05/29/2020 13:02
Attempt to defame Hindu religion, thy dont hv balls to show others, under name of art thy can do any damage to our value system...
Manish G.05/28/2020 16:59
Another hinduphobic leftist propoganda
Satyam P.05/28/2020 11:28
Fictional series ko inspired keh rhe h .. 🤣�as
Melbin M.05/27/2020 12:18
Really good series...enjoyed it
Rajdeep D.05/27/2020 10:14
Stop Watching Movies wearing your own judgemental Goggles,if you are doing so than web series are not meant for you
Vinay K.05/27/2020 09:04
Too negative and bad for society. Please encourage positive
Mb L.05/27/2020 06:53
We the people of civilized society and the country highly objected such kind of series to promote more anti social elements and damaged culture and society of one insisting communal hatred and anti india the other in the series. The Ministry of I & B must look into the matter and take appropriate actions to band the uncensored series running in the country.
Suraj D.05/27/2020 06:51
this series is just collection of powerful scenes. but the main story is shit. Futile effort to bring all societal atrocities and vile realities in a single thread that ends up as useless to the central plot . unnecessary character introduction pulling a single thread for too long until it becomes boring repetitive and predictable.
Seira M.05/27/2020 05:45
Brut is now showing advertisements of controversial series.
Saurabh K.05/27/2020 05:07
Download hi kr rha hu dekhne k liye bs ab ye ad band kr do Maan liya yaar ho gya convince
Yogesh P.05/27/2020 02:06
https://technotalk2news.blogspot.com/2020/05/xiaomi-miui12-global-rollout.html MIUI12 UPDATE
Robin D.05/27/2020 02:02
I can see in recently brut india is also on the way to Anti-national, Anti india,Anti Hindu which is not acceptable.
Sajid S.05/27/2020 01:37
We should not encourage such content... Generalising "gaali" is not acceptable and this series promoted childporn.... How can we accept this as a society. There should be heavy sensoring of web content in india 😠😠😠😠😠
Ravinder D.05/26/2020 23:34
Amazing web series
Ravishankar P.05/26/2020 18:58
Brut India is totally deviated. It's propagates fake Hinduphobia.