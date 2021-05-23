back

Namit Das Doesn’t Want To Be Labelled

Actor Namit Das spoke to Brut about his 18-year-long career, the many kinds of roles he’s played, and why he wants to go to Hollywood.

23/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 42K
  • 6

And even more

  1. 2:33

    "The Carnival of the Animals" for health care workers around the world

  2. 3:07

    Saloni Saraf, kathak dancer in London

  3. 4:11

    Grime: The UK's most important and misunderstood music

  4. 2:02

    Drag event featuring artists with Down's syndrome

  5. 0:48

    David Bowie on growing older

  6. 3:22

    Who is Stormzy?

6 comments

  • Sajid S.
    3 days

    Loved his acting in "Aankhon Dekhi". Best of luck youngman. Love from Pakistan <3

  • Lokesh C.
    6 days

    Ye to wake up sid wala hai

  • Rosemarie R.
    6 days

    Good one but Hollywood is tough

  • KM K.
    6 days

    He worked great in arya

  • Amita B.
    6 days

    ...god bless you..

  • Brut India
    21/05/2021 10:02

    Actor Jaideep Ahlawat also spoke to Brut recently about his journey in Bollywood: https://fb.watch/5fJQaCSSMV/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.