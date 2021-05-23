back
Namit Das Doesn’t Want To Be Labelled
Actor Namit Das spoke to Brut about his 18-year-long career, the many kinds of roles he’s played, and why he wants to go to Hollywood.
23/05/2021 2:57 PM
6 comments
Sajid S.3 days
Loved his acting in "Aankhon Dekhi". Best of luck youngman. Love from Pakistan <3
Lokesh C.6 days
Ye to wake up sid wala hai
Rosemarie R.6 days
Good one but Hollywood is tough
KM K.6 days
He worked great in arya
Amita B.6 days
...god bless you..
