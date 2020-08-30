back
Nawaz On Being Called One Of India’s Greatest Actors
Anurag Kashyap made him work so hard, his wife called Kashyap and complained. All this and more in this Nawazuddin Siddiqui interview with ConnectedtoIndia.com…
08/30/2020 4:27 PM
34 comments
Liya S.a day
He simply is very talented and lucky to get good roles to showcase his talent.
Afroz J.a day
That reverse scratch in all your videos is VERY annoying...... There, I said it.
Honi C.a day
Truly a talented actor.
Shehzada H.a day
Kaala gora hogaya 😂😂😂😂
Taru L.2 days
Great actor loved his role in Sacred Games ♥️
Ruchita K.2 days
Good actor not the greatest one.. media stop playing with ppl’s mind.. as always
Bilal K.2 days
bhau angreji
Parnil Y.2 days
My favourite actor😘
Omkar B.2 days
Man, there is a lot of blood guts sweats between dreams and success regardless of how advanced technology we have one can't deny hard work.
Venkataramana G.2 days
We Love Navaz and Natural Actor who is no more. Becoz they r Indians like Kalam Sir. For ever they r loved ones. Not Khans.
Sumit D.2 days
And thanks to Brut cs all the time since last few years their modular role is to spread lot of anti nationalism but this the post which I found good.
Sumit D.2 days
The wolf of Wall Street is also my favourite man. Keep this enthusiasm u are growing and one day for the coming era you will be an iconic person but not fake like now a days who are rolling with their fakeness in KBC-BB etc
Nadeem A.2 days
He has played so many amazing roles since his 1st lead GOW but I still think that was his best work. He was absolutely brilliant in GOW!! A living legend
Mrinmoy D.2 days
He didn't act in Raman Raghav, by nature he is like that only 😂. Jokes apart, a great talent he is👍
Pinkesh V.2 days
I love this man who's came out as the most talented actor of the generation. He's a pure star who's on the peak side of his career only and only because of his talent and not because of nepotism. Love you sir. Salute to your talent 😎😎😎😘😘😘😘😘💁♂️💁♂️💁♂️🙋♂️
Divyent C.3 days
... Saaley Nawazuddin siddiqui , jiskay naam pay tuh aaj tak kha reha hei , The mountain Man Mahji , kam say Kam uski family ko toh financial help kar Bay ,,,, you guys r worst than a whore ...!
Kripesh K.3 days
It's a saying in Mumbai never trust these Bollywood Ian's..they are all fake..inreallife
Tsoying Z.3 days
Nice. I wish for interview that should stop playing background music or at least not not hard rock type but fluently goes type with chitchat
Bhaswati C.3 days
He is the best actor and not salmon or shahrukh....
Debojyoti B.3 days
Faltu ka interview