back
Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Racism In Bollywood
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui bluntly called out one of the biggest problems in Bollywood... Thanks to BollywoodHungama.com for the footage.
18/10/2021 2:57 PM
- 64.9K
- 667
- 17
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
16 comments
Saroj B.19/10/2021 13:12
https://youtu.be/4lY62GIOaBI
Ds G.19/10/2021 11:12
He acts a million times better than all those Khans or star kids. Same with the late Irrfan. Bollywood only wakes up when talent like this gets a call from Hollywood. This is exactly what happened to Irrfan. After Warrior every Indian director wanted a piece of him which is disgusting.
Khairyat P.19/10/2021 08:21
One of the good actor Nawazuddhin siddiqui .❤️🙏
Manvendra T.19/10/2021 06:47
It's just not about bollywood it's everywhere
Chaudhari P.19/10/2021 05:13
Vegetable can't decide what I will cook and serve to my guests.... It's my choice bcz I am paying..I am cooking .I am serving.. I can reject any veggi ... Similarly A director can reject any actor/actress on any ground...before signing contract... Bcz he/she is investing.. Call it nepotism/racism...
Siddharth C.19/10/2021 05:00
Who saw Kevin Spacey?
Narayana D.19/10/2021 03:45
So true
Sanchay S.19/10/2021 02:41
Not only in film industry but in reality there is lot of racism in our country
Ranjan I.19/10/2021 01:14
Excellent actor.
Saroja S.19/10/2021 00:58
He is a really good actor.
Ashraff K.18/10/2021 16:38
My favorite actor
Oui K.18/10/2021 16:37
He's right about the racism but nothing can make people believe that there is no nepotism in Indian cenima industry.
Amogh S.18/10/2021 16:21
He is right about that. Look at SRK, dude was dark when he entered bollywood but when you look at him, he is endorsing fair and handsome and looks fairer than Salman.
Na A.18/10/2021 16:05
He worked hard won hearts and is also ♥
Brut India18/10/2021 15:18
Catch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pydlFRKRtGw
Ola I.18/10/2021 15:11
𝑰𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒐𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒑𝒂𝒚 𝒐𝒇𝒇 ,𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒃𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒚 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒂 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒊𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎,𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝒄𝒂𝒖𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒅𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒐𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒅𝒐𝒏'𝒕 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒋𝒐𝒃. 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝒑𝒂𝒚𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓, 𝑱𝒐𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒕𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒗𝒐𝒊𝒅 𝒃𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒔𝒄𝒂𝒎 𝒃𝒚 𝒇𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒆 👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/HDXdKLBarKwzZjhk