Nepotism in Bollywood

Nepotism isn't a secret in Bollywood anymore. But how far does it go?
Mohd A.01/29/2019 03:19
recomentation not only in jobs it work in every field in india and India is a by product of nepotism rather than talent
Pawan G.01/15/2019 05:16
Yes... You and me faced too... 😀
Rajneesh L.01/14/2019 03:52
She’s right
AutoZone U.01/07/2019 05:54
Brave girl
Shiv K.01/06/2019 12:25
Very true...
Rajiv K.01/04/2019 14:03
She has a lot of guts.
Mazhar M.01/03/2019 19:50
Offcourse she is right. If these actors are claiming that they have done things on thier own they would have won one Oscar in thier life even though they are one step ahead than outsiders. I mean they have access to everything. ## of spoon feeding
Anindo B.01/03/2019 16:16
bollywood is mediocre and thats a fact.they take out some actors actress and project them as best.disgusting
John J.01/02/2019 23:49
Salute, very true
Pradeep B.01/02/2019 19:40
What non sense Brut India. How does it matter if anyone’s a star’s kid when they r talented. Each of them is talented not entitled.
Vineet B.01/02/2019 01:25
Fearless lady
Sujit B.01/01/2019 09:14
Superrrrr
Tiwari A.01/01/2019 04:31
Nepotism doesn't help actors in long run.. it's their skills that helps them.. look at Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor etc.. it didn't help them.. on the contrary, look at Alia.. she has those skills.. and she is shining. The real problem with nepotism is.. it crushes someone who "might" be much better than the one who is being launched...but that's again a gamble.
Sunil R.01/01/2019 03:11
Arindam B.12/31/2018 10:47
Dynasty in bollywood is harmless U don't like them skip their movies But what about in politics Their incompetence harms the nation and society
Prashant P.12/31/2018 08:24
Brut Kangana. Way to go. Only cricket was spared which is anyway is a big business now rather then nepotism but father of nepotism
Aman S.12/22/2018 05:29
Anupreet K.08/04/2018 22:45
Completely support Kangana here and hats off to her for being voice of self made people and calling out disease of nepotism that has ruined it for everyone, brought culture of mediocrity and deprives deserving people of chances! Kudos!
Minal G.07/15/2018 17:45
Kangana is 100% correct.
Akshaya R.07/12/2018 18:10
