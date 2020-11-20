back
New Zealand Cops Celebrate Diwali in Style
Featuring perfect choreography, bright smiles, and two Bollywood hits, this video of officers from Wellington’s Police Academy is going viral.
20/11/2020 1:12 PM
- 286.5K
- 7.4K
- 207
130 comments
Devi V.20 hours
vaah mtlb jis desh mai crime rate kya kamm hai ki vaha k cops naach rhe h🤣🤣🤣
Anusha C.3 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Indu F.3 days
Looks like fun! A modified bhangra ? Mood booster during COVID !!!!😊
Supriya Z.3 days
Okay NZ doesnt sound so bad now😂h
Vineeta P.3 days
🥰
Aisha B.4 days
so much fun
అసతోమా స.4 days
They look stupid
Swaroop R.4 days
🙏🙏🙏🙂👍
Shubhika K.4 days
😂😂😂
Jitendera S.4 days
❤️ From India for Wellington's Police Academy. Loved it!
Inayat F.4 days
Setting another example that how to respect other community. This is how the world should be. Yah leader matters. 2 mins silent for those innocent guys, who are trying to comment that they are adopting our culture. Dude they are trying to give you that comfort zone in their place on Diwali.
Johanna G.4 days
Awesome..👏🏻👏🏻😊
Geetha R.5 days
when are we leaving to Newzealand? 😂a
Abhishek G.5 days
Awesome
Neha S.5 days
... Have u seen this ??
Alizeh S.5 days
These officers made my day with their performance! Lots of love and Happy Diwali <3
Kareen J.5 days
u
Marianne C.5 days
And here are we banning Bollywood 😂😂
Poongkodi M.5 days
Wow 👌
Chaitali P.5 days
Nice