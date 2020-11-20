back

New Zealand Cops Celebrate Diwali in Style

Featuring perfect choreography, bright smiles, and two Bollywood hits, this video of officers from Wellington’s Police Academy is going viral.

20/11/2020 1:12 PM
  • 286.5K
  • 207

And even more

  1. 3:10

    Indian Languages Take New Zealand House By Storm

  2. 4:08

    The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End

  3. 3:01

    Delhi Cop Rescues 76 Children Within Three Months

  4. 1:29

    New Zealand Cops Celebrate Diwali in Style

  5. 3:08

    Shiv Sena Upstart Vs. Karachi Sweets

  6. 2:19

    The Temple With Offerings Worth Millions

130 comments

  • Devi V.
    20 hours

    vaah mtlb jis desh mai crime rate kya kamm hai ki vaha k cops naach rhe h🤣🤣🤣

  • Anusha C.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Indu F.
    3 days

    Looks like fun! A modified bhangra ? Mood booster during COVID !!!!😊

  • Supriya Z.
    3 days

    Okay NZ doesnt sound so bad now😂h

  • Vineeta P.
    3 days

    🥰

  • Aisha B.
    4 days

    so much fun

  • అసతోమా స.
    4 days

    They look stupid

  • Swaroop R.
    4 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙂👍

  • Shubhika K.
    4 days

    😂😂😂

  • Jitendera S.
    4 days

    ❤️ From India for Wellington's Police Academy. Loved it!

  • Inayat F.
    4 days

    Setting another example that how to respect other community. This is how the world should be. Yah leader matters. 2 mins silent for those innocent guys, who are trying to comment that they are adopting our culture. Dude they are trying to give you that comfort zone in their place on Diwali.

  • Johanna G.
    4 days

    Awesome..👏🏻👏🏻😊

  • Geetha R.
    5 days

    when are we leaving to Newzealand? 😂a

  • Abhishek G.
    5 days

    Awesome

  • Neha S.
    5 days

    ... Have u seen this ??

  • Alizeh S.
    5 days

    These officers made my day with their performance! Lots of love and Happy Diwali <3

  • Kareen J.
    5 days

    u

  • Marianne C.
    5 days

    And here are we banning Bollywood 😂😂

  • Poongkodi M.
    5 days

    Wow 👌

  • Chaitali P.
    5 days

    Nice

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.