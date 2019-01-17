back

Nothing Could Stop Her From Dancing

Sherlyn Lopez wanted to dance — and no bone disease or wheelchair was going to stop her.

01/10/2019 9:20 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 11:53 AM
  • 51.2k
  • 11

And even more

  1. 5:31

    Gem Of A Parenting Tip From Sudha Murty

  2. 4:40

    Bodybuilder Kiran Dembla's Fitness Journey

  3. 3:09

    Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

  4. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  5. 3:02

    This Education Minister Is Also A High School Student

  6. 4:43

    Babar Ali, The “World’s Youngest Headmaster” at 16

10 comments

  • Umesh P.
    01/17/2019 11:58

    I am your fan, dance 🌶️🌶️🌶️

  • Manuel B.
    01/12/2019 21:27

    hola amiga te acuerdas de mi

  • Gunasekaran K.
    01/12/2019 03:55

    Excellent baby

  • Jeanette D.
    01/11/2019 10:07

    U have a cute smile little princess God bless you

  • Luxmi P.
    01/11/2019 07:03

    Amazing

  • Hridya H.
    01/10/2019 16:27

    Nini Benny SHE IS A DIVAA

  • Anubha S.
    01/10/2019 11:17

    You are amazing

  • لخضر ب.
    01/10/2019 11:01

    الله يبارك

  • Rachana D.
    01/10/2019 10:46

    Ur gr8 baby God bless u

  • Surekha J.
    01/10/2019 10:42

    Good God bless you

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.