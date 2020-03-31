back

Odissi Dancer Spreads Awareness On Covid19

A global pandemic may have forced her to stay home, but for dancer Mahina Khanum it meant performing Odissi to spread awareness. 💃

03/26/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 03/26/2020 8:47 AM
88 comments

  • Subhabrata S.
    4 days

    ☝️

  • Yashaswini K.
    5 days

    make some like this with your mum 😄

  • Prasanta K.
    5 days

    Excellent

  • Shalme S.
    5 days

    😍

  • Sudipta P.
    6 days

    dekhhhhhh

  • Nagina D.
    6 days

    Beautiful

  • Vedānt C.
    03/31/2020 06:11

    OMG, that was so damn gooood ♥️♥️♥️

  • Aafreen A.
    03/30/2020 13:23

    she looks like Baani ma’am

  • Mumtri B.
    03/30/2020 13:04

    kinda... your doppelganger. 😅

  • Gauri P.
    03/30/2020 02:10

    So graceful 🙂👍🙏

  • Jacinthe H.
    03/29/2020 20:47

    jpp

  • Yasmeen Z.
    03/29/2020 17:41

    Beautiful

  • Zoha I.
    03/29/2020 17:10

    Beautiful

  • Prachi S.
    03/29/2020 16:25

    Amazing!!!!!

  • Aishiki M.
    03/29/2020 15:56

    hi

  • স্বপ্রভা ম.
    03/29/2020 15:04

    concept ta ❤️

  • Rani J.
    03/29/2020 14:19

    Superb 😍

  • Swarnamayee D.
    03/29/2020 14:15

    👏🏻👏🏻

  • Deboshree S.
    03/29/2020 14:12

    Very innovative and mind blowing way to spread awearness among all

  • Arpita D.
    03/29/2020 11:29

    Wonderful. Dis is called dance