OG Shaktimaan speaks to Brut

Deepak K.9 hours
Please isko krish ya jatt jese comdey king ya joker mat banana its a humble request
Eklavya R.9 hours
But Who's Shaktiman
Liga G.10 hours
🤣🤣😅😅😅😅🤣🤣🤣😅😅😆😆
Anik B.10 hours
Today kids given ha ha reacts saktiman is emotions for us anyday saktiman better than avengers & justice league super heros
Bisnu Y.17 hours
Pagla Gaye Ho Kya
Kyle S.19 hours
Shaktimaan should debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, MARVEL should hire Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. That would be incredibly awesome
Ol N.a day
Konsa weed mara hai de? Bollywood is not up to par Keep dreaming Mukesh khaana 🤣
Abul B.a day
Shaktiman mera bhi fvrt tha ... But Jo aadmi aajtak Shaktiman aur Mahabharat ki charecter se agee nahi baad paya wo. ...inka kuch nahi ho sakta...😂😂😂
Prince S.a day
🤣🤣
Samir R.a day
❤️ra 😆😆
Andy R.a day
I am excited ❤ and those who are laughing... Unki MKB
Shubham M.a day
Jab Shaktimaan Seedhe seedhe Had Skta hai... To Gol Gol Ghumne ki kya avshakta hai
Bando M.2 days
Chupkar sale bhag
Samir H.2 days
But why I am the only one who thinks it has copied some of Superman's concepts...
Rahul S.2 days
विद्युत जमवाल के बढ़िया विकल्प सुपरमैन के लिए कोई भी है
Srk K.2 days
True we were kids then and I use to bunk my school on Saturday to seee Shaktiman,now we r father's of kids ..😂but still I'm eager to see as u say it will give tuff fight for Avengers let's hope ,if that so it will first Indian movie to cross 10000 crores around the world like Avengers & avtar did as previo movies just able to cross 500 cr mark..
Sudeep B.2 days
…
Gurbinder B.2 days
There was no option at that time bsdk . Otherwise shaktiman could be stopped after their first show . 😂😂
Gurbinder B.2 days
😂😂 kuch bhi
Luci F.2 days
Shaktiman mera lund