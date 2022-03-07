back

OG Shaktimaan speaks to Brut

Do the Avengers compare to Shaktimaan? Here's what Mukesh Khanna thinks... 🦸🏽

05/03/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 07/03/2022 10:52 AM
  • 216.3K
  • 466

395 comments

  • Deepak K.
    9 hours

    Please isko krish ya jatt jese comdey king ya joker mat banana its a humble request

  • Eklavya R.
    9 hours

    But Who's Shaktiman

  • Liga G.
    10 hours

    🤣🤣😅😅😅😅🤣🤣🤣😅😅😆😆

  • Anik B.
    10 hours

    Today kids given ha ha reacts saktiman is emotions for us anyday saktiman better than avengers & justice league super heros

  • Bisnu Y.
    17 hours

    Pagla Gaye Ho Kya

  • Kyle S.
    19 hours

    Shaktimaan should debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, MARVEL should hire Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. That would be incredibly awesome

  • Ol N.
    a day

    Konsa weed mara hai de? Bollywood is not up to par Keep dreaming Mukesh khaana 🤣

  • Abul B.
    a day

    Shaktiman mera bhi fvrt tha ... But Jo aadmi aajtak Shaktiman aur Mahabharat ki charecter se agee nahi baad paya wo. ...inka kuch nahi ho sakta...😂😂😂

  • Prince S.
    a day

    🤣🤣

  • Samir R.
    a day

    ❤️ra 😆😆

  • Andy R.
    a day

    I am excited ❤ and those who are laughing... Unki MKB

  • Shubham M.
    a day

    Jab Shaktimaan Seedhe seedhe Had Skta hai... To Gol Gol Ghumne ki kya avshakta hai

  • Bando M.
    2 days

    Chupkar sale bhag

  • Samir H.
    2 days

    But why I am the only one who thinks it has copied some of Superman's concepts...

  • Rahul S.
    2 days

    विद्युत जमवाल के बढ़िया विकल्प सुपरमैन के लिए कोई भी है

  • Srk K.
    2 days

    True we were kids then and I use to bunk my school on Saturday to seee Shaktiman,now we r father's of kids ..😂but still I'm eager to see as u say it will give tuff fight for Avengers let's hope ,if that so it will first Indian movie to cross 10000 crores around the world like Avengers & avtar did as previo movies just able to cross 500 cr mark..

  • Sudeep B.
    2 days

  • Gurbinder B.
    2 days

    There was no option at that time bsdk . Otherwise shaktiman could be stopped after their first show . 😂😂

  • Gurbinder B.
    2 days

    😂😂 kuch bhi

  • Luci F.
    2 days

    Shaktiman mera lund

