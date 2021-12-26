back

Omicron Vs Pokemon: Back To School Edition

“Pokemon has come.” The new Covid variant has left parents in a dilemma over sending kids to school. And this comic has some ideas… 🎥: AiyyO Shraddha

26/12/2021 4:30 PM
  • 121.5K
  • 36

20 comments

  • Chetan D.
    4 days

    8 10 hrs nivanta 😂😂

  • Anjana S.
    02/01/2022 06:35

    Your really rocking

  • Pallavi B.
    01/01/2022 20:23

    Are u princess Panchali?

  • Salim P.
    01/01/2022 19:50

    Nice one😂😂

  • Akshata G.
    31/12/2021 15:01

    ohh this Shraddha.. i loved her acting to core in pushpavalli

  • Monica P.
    29/12/2021 18:12

    Pokemon😂

  • Umita T.
    29/12/2021 11:45

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Vaishali E.
    29/12/2021 11:23

    😄

  • Angela R.
    28/12/2021 17:40

    🤣

  • Nazia C.
    28/12/2021 16:24

    ..

  • NaZneen K.
    28/12/2021 08:17

    🤣🤣🤣 "Pokemon"🤣🤣

  • Ravichandran M.
    27/12/2021 12:53

    😂

  • Tanmay W.
    27/12/2021 10:38

    get ready

  • Ashmita G.
    27/12/2021 09:55

    😂😂

  • Hervé F.
    27/12/2021 08:35

    I was a fan of pokemon when i was younger. Less today. She is very pretty.

  • Ashish P.
    27/12/2021 05:53

    :D

  • Albin P.
    26/12/2021 18:56

    😁

  • Mujahid H.
    26/12/2021 17:56

    reality cant be a joke these type of content will gives u hatrated towards right path. omicron is dangerous virus we should keep it mind dont make jokes. if Godia media cant show seriousnes then public should aware of this virus.

  • Aniket S.
    26/12/2021 17:16

    Bruth india not getting good response on other post expected anti Indian anti religious Anti Modi

  • Jamming V.
    26/12/2021 17:07

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5169381196426410&id=100000637435453

